Juanita Broaddrick should question Kavanaugh's accuser

So would they know what questions to ask? While the Judiciary Committee members are lawyers, they are not expert in this field. So who will ask insightful questions? Well, there is always Ford's lawyer, Debra Katz, to ask these important questions. But whoops! Apparently not.

Next week, Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused President Donald J. Trump (R)'s nominee for Supreme Court justice, Brett Kavanaugh, of sexual assault 38 years ago when they were both teenagers, is scheduled to relate her version of what happened to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Then the senators will question her about the alleged incident. Now, I'm sure the members of this committee are all upstanding individuals who have never committed any form of sexual assault, although, privately, they might be victims.

In other words, perfect! Follow Broaddrick's tweets on the Kavanaugh nomination and read her book, You'd Better Put Some Ice on That. (The title is what Clinton [allegedly] told her about the bruises on her body after Clinton attacked her.) Yes, she definitely would understand Ms. Ford.

So how about Jones's fellow accuser, Juanita Broaddrick , against former Arkansas attorney general, former Arkansas governor, and former president of the U.S. Bill Clinton (D)? She, too, would be classified as a mere "miscreant" who shouldn't be believed, according to Katz; she is also a piece of "trailer trash" to the Clinton family dirty operative, James Carville , an "irredeemable deplorable" to former first lady and president wannabe Hillary Clinton (D) and "part of "the dregs of society" to former vice president and perhaps president wannabe Joe Biden (D). She also suffered a one-time assault.

So no, Katz is certainly not qualified to speak about sexual assault and question victims before such an august group. And Paula Jones is living a relatively quiet life after enduring this one-time assault. Interestingly, until recently, Ford also seemed to suffer no lasting effects from this alleged one-time assault, continuing with her education until she received a Ph.D., marrying, successfully raising children, launching a career.

Katz continued to dismiss certain episodes of sexual misconduct throughout the years. Fast forward to 2017 and Katz defended then Sen. Al Franken after a photo appeared of him mock groping a female colleague while working as a comedian. At the time Katz said, "Context is relevant. He did not do this as a member of the U.S. Senate. He did this in his capacity of someone who was still functioning as an entertainer," and dismissed concern it was sexual harassment.

Katz dismissed Jones' assertions on March 30th, 1998 on CNN's "Talkback Live" saying that, "Paula Jones' suit is very, very, very weak. She's alleged one incident that took place in a hotel room that, by her own testimony, lasted 10 to 12 minutes. She suffered no repercussions in the workplace." ...

Katz treated Paula Jones' accusations of sexual harassment against President Bill Clinton very differently in the 1990s. According to court documents , Jones claimed that then-Arkansas governor Bill Clinton summoned her to his hotel room where she was working as a receptionist. While in the room he "unexpectedly reached over to (her), took her hand, and pulled her toward him, so that their bodies were close to each other." She backed away, but he pursued, saying, 'I love the way your hair flows down your back' and 'I love your curves. He then "put his hand on her leg, started sliding it toward her pelvic area, and bent down to attempt to kiss her on the neck, all without her consent." Jones claimed she said, "What are you doing?" and had to escape to a nearby sofa where she attempted to distract the governor by talking about his wife.

Katz ... has a long history of dismissing sexual assault allegations against liberal politicians, donating to left-wing causes, and even publicly demonizing all Trump advisors as "miscreants" who are worse than deplorables. ...

Next week, Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused President Donald J. Trump (R)'s nominee for Supreme Court justice, Brett Kavanaugh, of sexual assault 38 years ago when they were both teenagers, is scheduled to relate her version of what happened to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Then the senators will question her about the alleged incident. Now, I'm sure the members of this committee are all upstanding individuals who have never committed any form of sexual assault, although, privately, they might be victims.

So would they know what questions to ask? While the Judiciary Committee members are lawyers, they are not expert in this field. So who will ask insightful questions? Well, there is always Ford's lawyer, Debra Katz, to ask these important questions. But whoops! Apparently not.

According to Timothy Meads at Townhall:

Katz ... has a long history of dismissing sexual assault allegations against liberal politicians, donating to left-wing causes, and even publicly demonizing all Trump advisors as "miscreants" who are worse than deplorables. ... Katz treated Paula Jones' accusations of sexual harassment against President Bill Clinton very differently in the 1990s. According to court documents, Jones claimed that then-Arkansas governor Bill Clinton summoned her to his hotel room where she was working as a receptionist. While in the room he "unexpectedly reached over to (her), took her hand, and pulled her toward him, so that their bodies were close to each other." She backed away, but he pursued, saying, 'I love the way your hair flows down your back' and 'I love your curves. He then "put his hand on her leg, started sliding it toward her pelvic area, and bent down to attempt to kiss her on the neck, all without her consent." Jones claimed she said, "What are you doing?" and had to escape to a nearby sofa where she attempted to distract the governor by talking about his wife.

And disgustingly more. Read about it. But:

Katz dismissed Jones' assertions on March 30th, 1998 on CNN's "Talkback Live" saying that, "Paula Jones' suit is very, very, very weak. She's alleged one incident that took place in a hotel room that, by her own testimony, lasted 10 to 12 minutes. She suffered no repercussions in the workplace." ... Katz continued to dismiss certain episodes of sexual misconduct throughout the years. Fast forward to 2017 and Katz defended then Sen. Al Franken after a photo appeared of him mock groping a female colleague while working as a comedian. At the time Katz said, "Context is relevant. He did not do this as a member of the U.S. Senate. He did this in his capacity of someone who was still functioning as an entertainer," and dismissed concern it was sexual harassment.

So no, Katz is certainly not qualified to speak about sexual assault and question victims before such an august group. And Paula Jones is living a relatively quiet life after enduring this one-time assault. Interestingly, until recently, Ford also seemed to suffer no lasting effects from this alleged one-time assault, continuing with her education until she received a Ph.D., marrying, successfully raising children, launching a career.

So how about Jones's fellow accuser, Juanita Broaddrick, against former Arkansas attorney general, former Arkansas governor, and former president of the U.S. Bill Clinton (D)? She, too, would be classified as a mere "miscreant" who shouldn't be believed, according to Katz; she is also a piece of "trailer trash" to the Clinton family dirty operative, James Carville, an "irredeemable deplorable" to former first lady and president wannabe Hillary Clinton (D) and "part of "the dregs of society" to former vice president and perhaps president wannabe Joe Biden (D). She also suffered a one-time assault.

In other words, perfect! Follow Broaddrick's tweets on the Kavanaugh nomination and read her book, You'd Better Put Some Ice on That. (The title is what Clinton [allegedly] told her about the bruises on her body after Clinton attacked her.) Yes, she definitely would understand Ms. Ford.