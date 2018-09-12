Spot the real 'deplorables'

Just who are the Deplorables, anyway? Are they the sixty million-plus who cast their reasoned vote for Donald J. Trump? Or are the Deplorables the Obama administration creeps and Bill Kristol NeverTrump types who not only orchestrated a plan to steal an election, but with their defeat put their attainted "Insurance Policy" to work to derail a duly elected president? It seems more appropriate to assign the last administration's cast of Beltway despotics to the "Basket of Deplorables." The connecting of the dots exposing their coup attempt has been long and arduous, but sunlight is breaking through. To put it simply, high-level Obama FBI, CIA, NSA, and DOJ senior employees, in concert with the Clinton campaign, the DNC, foreign agents, and NeverTrump types, conspired to stop the possibility of a Trump presidency with the peddling of a dirty and phony dossier.

When their sleazy effort failed to deter the over sixty million Trump voters who saw the wisdom of a Trump victory, the arrogant and corrupt Obama parasites began phase two of their coup: the Russia-Trump collusion farce that was given birth by sex, lies, and FISA-gate. The purpose was not only a desperate attempt to impeach the president, but a cover-up for the wholesale corruption among Obama's merry band of psychopaths. On second thought, the Basket of Deplorables real estate is too good for the central players in the counterintelligence probe who misused our intelligence and law enforcement. These actions have unfairly cast a menacing shadow over the entire American justice system. Their hate crime and attempt to overthrow the U.S. government are nothing less than a threat to the Republic; a room with a grand jury would be the appropriate real estate for the Obama corrupters. It is hard to believe that the liberal media lack the intellectual curiosity to investigate this scandal. One can only conclude that their journalistic responsibilities are outstripped by their need to protect their demigod, Barack Obama.