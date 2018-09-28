New Cuban leader, same old speech before the UN

The new leader of Cuba, the one appointed by Raul Castro, came to town talking reforms but singing the old song about "socialismo".

Back in 1960 , Fidel Castro came to the UN in the middle of a U.S. presidential election. He put on a different show than he did in the spring of 1959 when he was telling " Meet the Press " that he was not a communist.

This is from USA Today:

Miguel Díaz-Canel, the hand-picked successor to retired president Raúl Castro, mirrored his predecessors' speeches by repeatedly bashing the United States, the economic embargo it maintains against Cuba, and its continued occupation of the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base. He blasted the U.S for its military interventions and economic sanctions against adversaries including Venezuela, Iran, China and North Korea. And while Díaz-Canel lamented the deterioration of U.S.-Cuba relations under President Donald Trump and said he was ready and willing to improve them, he made clear that the end of Fidel and Raúl Castro's rule over the island nation does not mean the end of the communist system they created.

So much for change in Cuba.

Diaz-Canel's speech may have pleased the usual suspects around the world. It did not do much to resolve the island's short-term problems, from a shortage of aircraft parts to keep planes flying to doing anything about the island's crippling infrastructure.

Finally, it made it less likely that a meeting with President Trump is around the corner after all of the attacks on the U.S.

No one will remember this speech in a week. Nevertheless, President Diaz-Canel just confirmed what we knew -- no change in Cuba anytime soon!

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.