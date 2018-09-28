While you were watching Kavanaugh hearings, Netanyahu dropped a bombshell at the UN

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu dropped a bombshell revelation during his speech to the U.N. General Assembly. He revealed, for the first time, the existence of a secret Iranian warehouse in Tehran that, at one time, contained 33 pounds of nuclear material. The warehouse was just blocks from an "atomic archive" storage facility, where Israeli intelligence carried out a daring raid to obtain thousands of documents last April.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Netanyahu showed an aerial photograph of the Iranian capital marked with a red arrow and pointed to what he said was a previously secret warehouse holding nuclear-related material. He argued this showed Iran still sought to obtain nuclear weapons, despite its 2015 agreement with world powers to curb its program in exchange for loosening of sanctions. Netanyahu spoke 4-1/2 months after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord, arguing it did too little to rein in Tehran's nuclear ambitions and triggering the resumption of U.S. economic sanctions on Iran. Netanyahu said the site contained some 15 kg (33 pounds) of radioactive material that has since been moved, and called on the U.N. atomic agency to inspect the location immediately with Geiger counters. "I am disclosing for the first time that Iran has another secret facility in Tehran, a secret atomic warehouse for storing massive amounts of equipment and materiel from Iran's secret nuclear program," Netanyahu said. The world will laugh at Netanyahu's claims, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said, according to Fars News. "The world will only laugh loudly at this type of false, meaningless and unnecessary speech and false shows," Qassemi said.

Some anonymous U.S. officials downplayed Netanyahu's revelations:

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States is aware of the facility Netanyahu announced and described it as a "warehouse" used to store "records and archives" from Iran's nuclear program. A second U.S. intelligence official called Netanyahu's comments "somewhat misleading. First, we have known about this facility for some time, and it's full of file cabinets and paper, not aluminum tubes for centrifuges, and second, so far as anyone knows, there is nothing in it that would allow Iran to break out of the JCPOA any faster than it otherwise could."

Which nation's intelligence agency has a better track record of discovering Iranian intent? Israel or the U.S.? "So far as anyone knows" is a revealing answer, given how wrong the CIA has been over the years about the Iranian bomb program.

One could draw some interesting parallels between Netanyahu sounding the alarm about Iran and Winston Churchill's unheeded warnings of Adolf Hitler in the 1930s. The reaction in both cases was similar: people putting their heads in the sand rather than confronting the truth.

Our E.U. partners in the nuclear deal will not reimpose sanctions on Iran and are actively working to undermine the reimposition of U.S. sanctions this week. They are far too busy trying to protect the billions of dollars in contracts European firms signed with Tehran to try to stop Tehran now.

Meanwhile, a warehouse full of documents in a quiet section of Tehran sits waiting to be used once again to help Iran build an atomic weapon.