GOP senators victims of doxxing

That didn't stop some anonymous hackers who accessed a House computer system to rewrite the Wikipedia pages of several senators by adding their home addresses and phone numbers.

" Doxing " is "the Internet-based practice of researching and broadcasting private or identifiable information about an individual or organization." It is dangerous and, in most cases, illegal.

Salt Lake Tribune:

The posts were taken down quickly but tweets about their information continued to boomerang on the internet. Hatch, who is the Senate president pro tempore and third in line for the presidency, alerted Capitol Police, which provides a 24-hour security detail for him. An automatic Twitter bot called Congress Edits, which tracks changes to Wikipedia from internet addresses on Capitol Hill, first posted about the changes to the website, including screen grabs of the personal details. Posting such information is called "doxing" and can be a crime. The postings on Wikipedia happened as both Hatch and Lee were participating in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and allegations of sexual misconduct by Christine Blasey Ford. A spokeswoman for the Capitol Police said the agency does not comment on ongoing investigations.

Also targeted was Senator Lindsey Graham.

Aside from raising questions about internet security for members of Congress, this is extraordinarily dangerous, considering the widespread and credible threats against the health and safety of Republican politicians.

This puts not only the members at risk, but also their families. It would be shocking if harassment of this kind hadn't already become commonplace.

If I were a Republican politician in Washington, I would arm myself at all times and teach my wife and kids to shoot. The atmosphere of hate and hysteria against the right is only growing, and with the liberal media justifying the harassment and assaults, it's only a matter of time before a tragedy occurs.