Michael Bromwich, left-wing superhero

Not only did he represent Andrew McCabe of FBI anti-Trump conspiracy infamy, he was also called upon by Barack Obama to replace S. Elizabeth Birnbaum on June 21, 2010 following the scandals and mismanagement of the Minerals Management Service (MMS) as exposed during the BP Deepwater Horizon accident and oil spill. The BP oil spill was arguably President Obama worst crisis, with even Keith Olbermann, Chris Matthews, and Howard Fineman disappointed with his lack of leadership.

Michael Bromwich appears to be the Democratic Party superhero attorney relied on when things go very, very bad.

Now he turns up as Christine Blasey Ford’s unpaid attorney, sitting right beside her during the hearings instead of Debra Katz, the more controversial leftist lawyer who first represented her in public.

From Slate we get this news:

During Thursday’s hearing, Rachel Mitchell, the Arizona prosecutor employed by the committee, pressed Ford on the nature of her legal representation, possibly in an attempt to portray her as being guided by more powerful Democrats looking out for the interest of the party. As Ford attempted to address the key points of Mitchell’s questions, one of her lawyers jumped in. “Both of her counsel are doing this pro bono,” Michael Bromwich told the committee. “We are not being paid. We have no expectation of being paid.” What Bromwich did not mention was that he not only was not being paid for his time representing Ford -- he also left his job at a Washington law firm where he served as senior counsel. According to Bloomberg , Bromwich, 64, resigned from Robbins, Russell, Englert, Orseck, Untereiner & Sauber LLP, as some of the partners at the firm had objected to his decision to represent Ford.

It’s anyone’s guess what Bromwich will do now that the Blasey Ford case has collapsed. But readers should note: when the left tosses in Michael Bromwich, they’re in deep trouble.