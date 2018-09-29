The Democrats united the Trump and Bush wings of the party

Let's hope that this is the last time that we go through this. Like many of you, I caught bits and pieces of Blasey Ford and Judge Kavanaugh on Thursday. Overall, I'd say that Kavanaugh won the day.

My problem with Blasey Ford is her story. Something happened but she does not where or when. She can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Kavanaugh that night. She thinks it was but no investigation can be done on the basis of this shallow story. Gladly, we live in a country where we don't destroy people for fuzzy memories from 30-something years ago. As for Judge Kavanaugh, he closed the deal with a very heartfelt presentation. I kept looking at his wife and feeling so sorry for her and their two daughters. Yes, time will pass, but these girls will be haunted forever. Is it too much to think that some college professor out there will talk about "Kavanaugh the gang rapist"? At this point, the people who say that they believe Blasey Ford are making a partisan statement. They have no evidence to draw that conclusion. Blasey Ford is probably a nice lady, but her story does not add up. At the end of the day, it was Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Jeff Flake who put him over the top. Graham's remarks were powerful. Then Flake was contacted by former President George W. Bush. So what did the Democrats do on Thursday? They looked foolish and united the Trump-Bush wing of the party. Thank you, Democrats.