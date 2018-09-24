Media indoctrination is integral to the Dems’ political strategy

It is becoming clearer every day how the dominant left wing media are conspiring with the Democrats to indoctrinate the public. They are following an integrated strategy, and are willing to destroy anyone or anything that gets in their way. They seek to elect Democrats and implement their progressive left wing agenda via legislation, bureaucratic decisions, and judicial fiat. Anyone who gets in the way is a target. The Ford-Kavanaugh story is one of the most blatant examples and it appears to be working. A woman comes forward after decades with a story with absolutely zero evidence that it is true and a lot of evidence that it isn't. Ford names four people, including a lifelong friend, who supposedly were at a party and now all four have denied that the story is true. Yet the complicit media run the story endlessly stating or implying that it is true.

I saw a Fox News poll that shows that 50% of the public believes her even though there is zero proof. Indoctrination and repetition obviously has made the public believe the story is true. The only purpose of the story is to delay and block the Kavanaugh appointment. Now other women are coming forward with more unverified stories but the public has already been told that Kavanaugh is essentially a fake and of course the Democrat and media demand is the conformation be delayed. The latest Rosenstein allegation also comes from an anonymous source, quite possibly the known liar McCabe. The NYT runs the story and the rest of the media in lockstep picks it up. The media has already run endless stories that people surrounding Trump have talked about invoking the 25th Amendment so a new story will just supplement that in the public's mind. It doesn't matter at all that Rosenstein said the story wasn't true. The purpose of the story is to poison the public's mind and try to get Trump to fire Rosenstein so the media and Democrats can attack Trump on the basis that he wants to be above the rule of law and a dictator. There was never any actual evidence of Russian collusion with Trump but over two years where the media just repeats the story over and over again and the public believes there was. The purpose of the indoctrination is obviously to pollute the public's mind against Trump. The Woodward book is a great example of how it works. The media repeats over and over again how volatile and unstable Trump is based on anonymous sources. Think how many times General Kelly was going to be fired or resign as White House chief of staff in the last year. It never matters if Mattis, Kelly or anyone deny the stories. They just repeat them over and over again polluting the public's mind toward Trump. Then Woodward comes out with a book based on anonymous sources repeating the same garbage and the media treats him like a god, claiming the book is credible because they have reported the same crap many times before. The purpose of this indoctrination is obviously to block Trump's agenda and to elect Democrats. The examples are endless: Climate change/global warming caused by humans is one of the biggest. The media just repeats over and over again that 97% of scientists believe man causes climate change and the public is taught to believe it. The 97% number is utterly bogus. There is a tremendous amount of evidence that the climate changes naturally, that dire predictions are wrong, made up and manipulated yet the public has been taught that the mantra is true. The purpose of the indoctrination is to implement extremist policies of the left. Think of some stories that have come out in the past weeks that aren't about politics. Now a baby aspirin can be bad for you, red meat can be good for you and high cholesterol isn't dangerous. What is the public to believe since the indoctrinated thought has been with us so long? The media has been at this for a long time. They repeated over and over again how stupid and dangerous Reagan was. They did the same thing about Bush and they do the same thing about Trump. Meanwhile they always repeated how smart Obama, Hillary and Bill were over and over again. . I have trouble looking at Obama's policies and seeing evidence of supreme intelligence and Hillary wasn't even smart enough to know that she was breaking endless security laws. Trump's and Reagan’s policies were and are extremely successful yet my guess is the public believes Obama and Hillary are smarter. The media has so much power to influence thought that they are extremely dangerous, especially as they target one party and support the other no matter what they do. The public overwhelmingly doesn't trust the media but they are still able to pollute the mind and the Ford story is an example how the disgusting indoctrination works.