In New York, Trump will expose UN pretenses while putting America first

Donald Trump will pay a visit to New York this week. He will address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday (where many representatives are expected to sit on their hands or walk out) and then chair a meeting of the Security Council on Wednesday. He is expected to blow up the pretenses about the UN held by most people in the world - the most important being that the UN actually matters. It doesn't.

It has been obligatory for American presidents to give lip service to the "value" of the United Nations as organization vital for world peace. UN diplomats love to hear that kind of stuff because they think it justifies their massive expense accounts and other perks that come with living high on the hog in New York city.

Trump will refuse to pretend that the UN is anything except an anti-American, anti-Israel organization that uses both countries as whipping boys to justify oppressive and aggressive policies. He will also make no bones about putting American vital interests first and foremost on his agenda and if the UN doesn't like it, they can go hang.

Associated Press:

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told reporters in a preview of Trump's visit, that the president's focus "will be very much on the United States," its role and the relations it wants to build. "He is looking forward to talking about foreign policy successes the United States has had over the past year and where we're going to go from here," she said. "He wants to talk about protecting U.S. sovereignty," while building relationships with nations that "share those values." In his four-day visit to New York, Trump will deliver major speeches and meet with representatives of a world order that he has so often upended in the past year. Like a year ago, North Korea's nuclear threat will hover over the gathering, though its shadow may appear somewhat less ominous. The nuclear threat was sure to be on the agenda at Trump's first meeting, a dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Manhattan on Sunday night. Abe stands first among world leaders in cultivating a close relationship with the president through displays of flattery that he has used to advance his efforts to influence the unpredictable American leader. On Monday afternoon, Trump planned to sit down with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who comes bearing a personal message to Trump from North Korea's Kim after their inter-Korean talks last week. Trump and Moon were expected to sign a new version of the U.S.-South Korean trade agreement, one of Trump's first successes in his effort to renegotiate trade deals on more favorable terms for the U.S. Even so, some U.S. officials worry that South Korea's eagerness to restore relations with the North could reduce sanctions pressure on Kim's government, hampering efforts to negotiate a nuclear accord. "We have our eyes wide open," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "There is a long ways to go to get Chairman Kim to live up to the commitment that he made to President Trump and, indeed, to the demands of the world in the U.N. Security Council resolutions to get him to fully denuclearize."

The American people do not elect a president to stand up for other country's vital interests. We elect a president to stand up for American interests.

But the rest of the world (and many liberals here in the US) don't see it that way. Because the US is so big, so powerful, so rich, it is our responsibility to subsume our vital interests in the cause of "world peace" and harmony. Because our economy is so much bigger, we must sign trade deals that put the US at a disadvantage - real or perceived. Because our military is so powerful, we should allow other nations to threaten our interests because it wouldn't be a fair fight if we engaged them as enemies.

Presidents have bought into this to one degree or another for 70 years. And through it all, the UN keeps up the pretense that it is an organization dedicated to world peace. I'm sure there are some very nice, very idealistic souls from many countries at the UN. But they are vastly outnumbered by cynics who use that idealism for their own personal aggrandizement.

We can be sure Trump's "American First" speech will not go over well at the UN. There will be criticisms here at home that Trump is encouraging the forces of nationalism at the expense of world cooperation and peace-seeking. Perhaps his political opponents should put up a candidate in 2020 who proclaims that it is more important for a president to stand up for the interests of other nations and submerge US interests in the cause of "world peace."

If they do, a Trump landslide would be assured.