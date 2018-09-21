Iranians want Reza Pahlavi

Iran is deteriorating faster than we thought, almost to the point of no return. The Iranian people are aware that after 40 years of complete devastation by the rulers of the Islamic regime, they no longer want the Islamic Republic.

History is recorded daily, whether we like it or not. History isn't what happened, but the stories of what happened and the lessons these stories include.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Reza Pahlavi remarked, "We all know that regime change is the ultimate formula." Mr. Pahlavi is a harsh critic of the clerical rulers who have dominated Iran over the last four decades. "[T]hat's what the Iranian people are asking [for]. It's not going to be because the U.S. says so, or the British say so, or the Saudis say so, or the Israelis say so. It's because it's what the Iranian people want."

Mr. Pahlavi is doing what he can with the limited funds available to him.

After 40 long and draining years since the arrival of Ayatollah Khomeini, I am mystified as to why political activists and groups have never compromised or found common ground to work with one another for the sake of Iran in order rescue her from a further drift into the abyss.

I would like to relay what Mr. Pahlavi said in his recent interview with Mr. Mehdi Falahati. He was asked what has he done and what plans he envisions for the future. He also spoke at length to Israel National News.

Mr. Pahlavi asserted, "Let me make one thing clear, so that my compatriots understand my goal. I don't have the slightest ambition or personal desire to capture power. However, I feel committed and obligated as an Iranian so that it is my national duty to support and fulfill the will of my people – and, even more important than this, the rights of its citizens to decide their own destiny."

"This forty-year battle has been arduous and unpredictable. What has changed today is that we have a new generation in Iran who cannot be blamed for the calamity of the 1979 revolution. Today, clearly, they are searching for their own path in life. They also have arrived at the same conclusion that if this regime [stays] in power, Iran will never see daylight anytime soon."

The battle against these inhuman oppressors in Iran has been arduous and long. It is the battle of the true sons and daughters of Iran and the rest of mankind. It remains our duty to work our hardest to remove these leeches from power.

Today, with each passing day in the Iranian streets, the popularity of Reza Pahlavi is growing. He has solidified his position as the only person who can bring change to Iran. People across Iran call his name daily. They write his name on Iranian money, on the walls, on bridges, and on anything they can get their hands on to show their solidarity with this man. He has proven to be a highly knowledgeable and respected leader, not only to the Iranian population in Iran, but to many opposition groups abroad.

"What I call upon is a process of civil disobedience, which is a method of change. How? We must bring domestic pressure into the system. If enough people refuse to cooperate, like Indians in India when Britain ruled there, then they can paralyze the system by massive sustained labor strikes across the nation, and not shooting bullets in the streets," says Pahlavi.

In short: The people of Iran have already made up their minds. Europeans and Americans should do the same.