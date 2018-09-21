With the left going crazy, it always helps to recall the Constitution

Our Declaration of Independence says our rights come from God, thus our rights predate and pre-exist the Constitution.

It is always good to get a refresher course on the Constitution and other founding documents because it is very easy to see our rights slipping away. I know I need the refresher. The Founding Fathers said our rights came from God, not from government, and the Bill of Rights was meant to essentially limit government power and protect individual rights. So let's briefly look at some.

Our Declaration says this:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are (1) endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That (2) to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, (3) deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.

Now let's move on to the Constitution.

The preamble of the Constitution says:

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

Moving along, the first ten amendments are known as the Bill of Rights, and they were clearly established to limit government, not the people. The Founding Fathers obviously looked at history and saw how politicians, dictators, and monarchies continually abused their power and sought to protect our new country from tyrants.

The Founding Fathers also allowed the Constitution to be amended for things they may have forgotten, for things they may have gotten wrong, or for things they could not perceive at the time. They were true visionaries.

The whole Bill of Rights is extremely important, and some of these rights are being threatened today by a powerful and greedy government that wants to usurp more freedom and money away from the people and give them to itself.

We have seen a lot of threats to the First Amendment over the last several years, some threats by the private sector but other threats by the government itself. Here is what it says:

Amendment I

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

The IRS, under Obama, intentionally stifled the freedom of speech and freedom of association rights delineated by the Constitution.

The Obama administration sued the Little Sisters of the Poor for daring to want to abide by their religious beliefs.

Former attorney general Loretta Lynch and attorneys general from Democrat-run states threatened legal action against people who dare say truthfully that the climate changes naturally.

We see repeated threats by politicians to limit political speech.

Today, we are seeing the private social media companies and universities intentionally stifle conservative speech.

On the Second Amendment, we see repeated attempts to water it down. It says this:

Amendment II

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

The Founding Fathers knew that if only the British government had guns, we would not be free. Tyrants throughout history have confiscated guns, and it has greatly harmed people, not made them safer.

The Fourth Amendment has been violated much, too, not in the least when the government used a fictional dossier funded by Democrats to come up with fictional Russian collusion, then used that false collusion story as an excuse to spy. No actual collusion has ever been found, but they used the fake collusion story to get a special prosecutor who used his power to target Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen with searches and seizures of property that was completely unrelated to Russian collusion.

Yet it says this:

Amendment IV

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

Where are the ACLU and other supposed protectors of individual liberty?

On the Tenth Amendment, the attacks abound.

Amendment X

The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.

The Obama administration sued Arizona, saying the state didn't have the right to enforce immigration laws. Then the administration looked the other way when sanctuary cities and states refused to enforce laws Congress passed.

The Obama administration also sued states for passing voter ID laws.

We currently have a president who is trying to enforce laws Congress passed and to expand and protect individual rights as delineated by the Constitution. He is being fought every step of the way by the power-hungry left. These leftists intentionally lie by calling him a tyrant, dictator, and fascist when if you look at his stance on the Constitution, actually, is the polar opposite of a tyrant.