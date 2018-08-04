Where's the press after a century of bad climate predictions?

For more than 120 years of modern weather chronicles, the “experts” have given dire predictions about climate, going back and forth from cooling to warming and then back again. The warnings today are no different from the past. It would be nice if the Wall Street Journal or some other news outlet that up until now has been enthralled with the global warming predictions would instead print up the dire warnings from the past and explain why they were wrong and explain why the ones today are any better. Basically, the warnings today look like a means by which the government can confiscate huge amounts of money from the public to take more control of our lives because their previous dire predictions have not been true and the “experts” keep manipulating the computer models and numbers due to the actual weather not corresponding with their predictions.

I believe it is absolutely nuts for anyone to believe that governments throughout the world can predict and control temperatures, sea levels and storm activity forever if we just hand them trillions of dollars. I would ask what in the history of government and bureaucrats suggests they have the ability to do that. Here are just a small number of dire predictions of the past that have not come to pass, published a few years ago, but well worth looking at again, from the excellent website Watts Up With That?: 1895 – Geologists Think the World May Be Frozen Up Again – New York Times, February 1895

1902 – “Disappearing Glaciers…deteriorating slowly, with a persistency that means their final annihilation…scientific fact…surely disappearing.” – Los Angeles Times

1912 – Prof. Schmidt Warns Us of an Encroaching Ice Age – New York Times, October 1912

1923 – “Scientist says Arctic ice will wipe out Canada” – Professor Gregory of Yale University, American representative to the Pan-Pacific Science Congress, – Chicago Tribune

1933 – “…wide-spread and persistent tendency toward warmer weather…Is our climate changing?” – Federal Weather Bureau “Monthly Weather Review.”

1954 – Climate – the Heat May Be Off – Fortune Magazine

1970 – “…get a good grip on your long johns, cold weather haters – the worst may be yet to come…there’s no relief in sight” – Washington Post

1974 – Global cooling for the past forty years – Time Magazine

1974 – “…the facts of the present climate change are such that the most optimistic experts would assign near certainty to major crop failure…mass deaths by starvation, and probably anarchy and violence” – New York Times

1975 – “The threat of a new ice age must now stand alongside nuclear war as a likely source of wholesale death and misery for mankind” Nigel Calder, editor, New Scientist magazine, in an article in International Wildlife Magazine

1976 – “Even U.S. farms may be hit by cooling trend” – U.S. News and World Report

1981 – Global Warming – “of an almost unprecedented magnitude” – New York Times

1993 – “Global climate change may alter temperature and rainfall patterns, many scientists fear, with uncertain consequences for agriculture.” – U.S. News and World Report

2006 – “It is not a debate over whether the earth has been warming over the past century. The earth is always warming or cooling, at least a few tenths of a degree…” — Richard S. Lindzen, the Alfred P. Sloan professor of meteorology at MIT

2006 – “What we have fundamentally forgotten is simple primary school science. Climate always changes. It is always…warming or cooling, it’s never stable. And if it were stable, it would actually be interesting scientifically because it would be the first time for four and a half billion years.” —Philip Stott, emeritus professor of bio-geography at the University of London

2007– “I gave a talk recently (on fallacies of global warming) and three members of the Canadian government, the environmental cabinet, came up afterwards and said, ‘We agree with you, but it’s not worth our jobs to say anything.’ So what’s being created is a huge industry with billions of dollars of government money and people’s jobs dependent on it.” – Dr. Tim Ball, Coast-to-Coast, Feb 6, 2007

2011 – Where Did Global Warming Go? “In Washington, ‘climate change’ has become a lightning rod, it’s a four-letter word,” said Andrew J. Hoffman, director of the University of Michigan’s Erb Institute for Sustainable Development. – New York Times, Oct 15, 2011.

2013 – Global-warming ‘proof’ is evaporating. The 2013 hurricane season just ended as one of the five quietest years since 1960. But don’t expect anyone who pointed to last year’s hurricanes as “proof” of the need to act against global warming to apologize; the warmists don’t work that way. New York Post, Dec 5, 2013

2014 – Climate change: It’s even worse than we thought. Five years ago, the last report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change painted a gloomy picture of our planet’s future. As climate scientists gather evidence for the next report, due in 2014, Michael Le Page gives seven reasons why things are looking even grimmer. – New Scientist (undated in 2014) The news media is supposed to inform the public instead of indoctrinate so I would hope some of them would start doing their job.