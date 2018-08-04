CNN bears a lot of blame
Frankly, I would not scream "CNN sucks" or give Jim Acosta the finger. I am doing something better and more damaging: I am not watching CNN, even if I get stuck in an airport!
Over the last few days, Jim Acosta is playing the victim card. Unfortunately, he and CNN started this months ago. It's hard to be taken seriously when your network is programming is one daily gauntlet of anti-Trump voices.
I agree with Andrew Klavan:
The fact is, having a group of people scream at you and denigrate you is exactly what it feels like to be in America — if you don't happen to be a coastal elite. It has felt this way for the last twenty years at least.
Every television show you watch, every movie, every woman's magazine, every comedian, and, yes, every news program tells you you suck.
Your country sucks. Your culture sucks. Your religion and your morals suck. And you personally are one of those dumb-ass racists who clings to his Bible and talks funny.
If you believe your country should vet its immigrants, you're racist. If you voted for Donald Trump, you're racist. If you make a joke about Barack Obama on Facebook, you're racist twice. If you think motherhood is a woman's highest calling, you're sexist.
If you take it ill when Islamists blow you up in the name of their nasty little god, you're Islamophobic. If you know that a man is a man even if he says he's a woman, you're transphobic.
If you think it's fair to debate whether homosexual actions are moral or not, you're homophobic.
Every day. From every outlet. All the time. And now people are angry. Wonder why.
Yes -- I wonder why too.
On Friday morning, I had breakfast with some businessmen from Mexico. They think that the U.S. is falling apart, even though the economy is doing so well. They watch CNN! I told to watch something else.
Again, I prefer to turn off CNN rather than waste my time with Jim Acosta or anybody else at that network.
My suggestion to Jim Acosta is to stand back for a few seconds and wonder why people are angry, or more importantly, why they are not watching.
Doesn't feel like America, said Acosta? A network averaging less than 1 million viewers per hour in a nation of 320 million is what does not look America.
PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.
