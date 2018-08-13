Where the real racism comes from

Police shootings are statically quantifiable. Harvard Professor Roland Fryer analysed them and concluded , “On the most extreme use of force -- oﬃcer-involved shootings -- we ﬁnd no racial diﬀerences...”

The assertion that people who support Trump are racist has never been credible. There are two arguments advanced to bolster this assertion: a racial disparity in lethal police shootings, and examples of white people dehumanizing black people.

I’ve concluded that the widely circulated examples of whites behaving rudely toward blacks are real. None of these incidents involve Trump supporters. They all come from the left.

Theresa Lund, Executive Director, Harvard Humanitarian Initiative, sneers at a black woman. Theresa didn’t approve of the lady playing with her children in her own yard. “Are you one of the affordable units or are you with Harvard?” In the video it’s, Theresa thinks she's the victim.

Everyone’s aware of the video depicting the woman calling the police to report an eight-year-old black girl, selling bottled water in front of her own apartment building. I’ll bet this single woman living in San Francisco, who owned a cannabis-related business, does not own a MAGA hat.

A Black university student ate lunch in a common room. The police were called. Things like that don’t happen at conservative colleges. This happened at Smith College.

This video shows the police arriving at Yale. A white woman student called the police because a a black woman student slept in a common room. The police needed to verify that the young woman had a right to be there. Fair enough. Except it’s clear from the video that that the Ph.D. candidate who called the cops knew the sleeping student. Still, “I had every right to call. You’re not supposed to sleep there.” Every conservative I’ve known would’ve either ignored what is obviously a nap, or would have gently awakened the young lady. About 50% of the liberals I’ve known would call the cops. In most Liberals their generalized sense of sympathy crowds out individual empathy. Liberals call the police, because, of course, they are the victim.

This video shows a charming group of black people BBQing near a lake. A white woman harasses them and calls the police. The woman is over the top and is not a Trump supporter. She appears to be an environmental activist. By their tolerance of this shrew, these folks are a class act. I would love to attend their next BBQ.

A white woman moved to Harlem and declared war on a Mr. Softee ice cream truck. “A recent Harlem transplant is trying to silence the ice cream man who parks on her block and plays his truck's jingle in the evenings, and some of her neighbors could not be rolling their eyes harder about it. Mackenzie, who asked that we withhold her last name for fear that she be pigeonholed as an entitled white lady whining about her new neighborhood…” Why would anyone pigeonhole her for calling the cops on an ice cream truck?

When you move into a neighborhood you adapt. It’s possible to negotiate change over time, but it’s inappropriate to demand accommodation to your whims. The link contains the noise in her apartment. Listen carefully.

I agree with Larry Elder, “Racism is not a major issue in this country.” I also agree with the sentiments of the people who posted these videos. People on the right, who Hillary labeled as deplorable, are not guilty. The behavior of these Liberal white people is deplorable. These people use the term, “white privilege.” Now we know who they’re describing.