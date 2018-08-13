Cuba's new constitution as bad as the last one

Article 3 of the new Constitution says that “socialism and the social and political revolutionary system established by this Constitution are irrevocable.” It continues saying that “Citizens have the right to combat by all means, including armed struggle, when other means are not available, against anybody who seeks to topple the political, social and economic order established by this Constitution.”

Translation: The new constitution says Cuba's existing hereditary dictatorship can't be challenged, and nobody can, for instance, create an opposition party to confront it. If somebody dares to challenge the ruling order, "citizens" -- the regime's euphemism for its civilian-clad secret police -- can now legally kill the offenders.

Article 5 says that “The Communist Party of Cuba, and no one else, guided by the teachings of (independence hero José) Martí, Fidel (Castro) and Marxism Leninism, organized vanguard of the Cuban nation… is the superior leading force of society and the state.”

Translation: If anybody had any doubts about what Article 3 meant, the regime made it more explicit here. While a similar clause exists in the 1976 Constitution, it now adds the words “and no one else.”

Article 224 says that “under no circumstance can the clauses about the irrevocable nature of socialism and the political and social system established in Article 3…be subject to reforms.”

Translation: If there is one thing that can't legally be changed in the future, it’s the dictatorship's right to remain in power forever.