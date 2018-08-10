Wall Street Journal peddling 'blue wave' doom

The Wall Street Journal continues to head off the cliff, with its top editorial on Thursday titled "The 'Red Wave' Illusion." We have been told since at least 2008, when Obama won, that there is a blue wave. People have said, repeating Democrat talking points, that the Republicans must move left and join in with Democrats on their policies or they will never win again. Instead, the Republicans moved right with the Tea Party, advocating for smaller government and fewer regulations (which the public likes), and from 2010 to 2016, the Republicans picked up majorities in the House and the Senate and over 1,000 seats nationwide – and yet we continue to get the nostrum that Republicans had better move left and give in to illegal aliens, or else they will never win again.

We rarely if ever have seen advice to the Democrats that they had better join in with Republicans, or they will continue to lose seats. We always get some excuse why they lose. The biggest made up excuse was the fictional Russian collusion, which the media and other Democrats continue to lie about. The editorial says the Republicans will lose the House and may even lose the Senate. The article talks about Republicans being vulnerable in Arizona, Nevada, and Tennessee but somehow doesn't mention the several Democrats who are vulnerable (talk about a one-sided article). I would bet the WSJ $1,000 that the Republicans will hold the three supposedly vulnerable seats plus pick up seats from the Democrats, and they will probably hold the House. The silliest paragraph of all is the last one, which says, "Trump barely won in 2016 against the weakest Democrat candidate since Michael Dukakis." Talk about a rewrite of history: in 2016, throughout the year and even on election night, the pundits told the public that Hillary was going to tromp Trump. We were told that Trump was a terrible candidate and would not only lose to Hillary, but cost the Republicans the House and the Senate. The predictions from the "experts were 100% wrong in 2016, so why should those people be believed today? We were also continuously told how smart Hillary is and how she was the most qualified ever to run and the fact that she is a woman guaranteed a win. Now she is the weakest candidate since Dukakis. Trump won around 85% of counties in 2016. My guess is that his policies are almost universally popular in those counties. Plus the economy is doing much better than predicted; black, Hispanic, female, and overall unemployment rates are exceptionally low; manufacturing jobs are way up, defying predictions; part-time jobs are down while full-time jobs are up; wages are rising faster than they have in ten years; job openings are at record highs; business and consumer confidence is way up, the people thinking the country is heading in the right direction is much higher than in any of Obama's eight years; and in polls, Trump's approval among blacks and Hispanics has risen substantially. Take-home pay has also risen. Now, which of those statistics would indicate that a blue wave is coming and that the public would want to reverse course? The WSJ basically doesn't like Trump's policies on trade and immigration, so it rips into him continuously. It is truly a shame that the Journal has joined in with most of the media to indoctrinate the public that Trump and the Republicans are in trouble instead of informing the public. It is obvious that the media are trying to discourage Republicans from voting in order to elect Democrats, and the WSJ effectively has joined in that effort. There is a great effort to manipulate marshmallow Republican politicians to believe that Trump hurts them so more will go out and publicly trash him and oppose his policies. Then people who support Trump might stay away from the polls. A sure way for Republicans to lose is to cave in on illegal aliens and sanctuary cities and states. The majority of Americans want the borders to be enforced and do not like sanctuary cities and states, so the only reason the media, including the WSJ, pretend otherwise is to manipulate the vote. The collusion among the DNC, Hillary, the Obama administration, the Justice Department, the State Department, and the media to protect and elect Hillary and to destroy Trump and Republicans is much more dangerous than anything the Russians or other countries have ever done or could ever do.