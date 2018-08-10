Poll: 52% want Mueller probe to end

A Zogby poll released yesterday shows that a solid majority of voters want the investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 election to end. Only 30% want it to continue.

Washington Examiner:

"Voters might have Russia fatigue," said the poll analysis. "A majority thinks it's time to wrap-up Mueller's Russia probe, and so do a third of Democrats. There might be fear that the Russia probe will undermine Democratic chances in November to take back control of Congress," it added. The Zogby Analytics survey delivered some other good news to the White House. It found that President Trump's approval rating has rebounded to 46 percent, and that he is winning the support of a majority of union members. Trump's supporters remain strong, with 86 percent approving, and he won older voters. "Among 30- 49-year-olds, his numbers jumped from 43 percent approve and 53 percent disapprove to 48 percent approve and 50 percent disapprove. Voters who were age 50-64 were most likely to approve of the president – 54 percent approve/45 percent disapprove," added Zogby.

Despite massive glowing, even sycophantic coverage of Mueller and daily revelations from his investigations, a majority of the country wants his probe stopped. This presents a real danger to Democrats and a threat to their "blue wave" scenario in the fall.

What Democrats have been waiting for is evidence – any evidence whatsoever – that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election. It's not happening, and the more they flog the narrative, the less people are believing it. Even their own voters have become skeptical.

The potential is certainly there – especially with Trump's improving approval numbers – for a backlash that will dampen the Democrats' enthusiasm. It should be understood that the closer we get to the election, the less likely it is that Mueller will produce any kind of report. He wouldn't dare release anything that could remotely be construed as trying to influence the voters. That would delegitimize his entire investigation.

It's clear that Mueller's reputation has taken a hit, and it's an open question how many Americans will accept any conclusions his investigation reaches.