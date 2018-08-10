The left's love affair with weak, manipulated statistics

Here are some examples, and I will give my say about it at the end.

Statistics are very interesting. They're actually important when they aren't manipulated, as from computer models, but firmly rooted in facts. Inaccurate computer models are out there, and they're as worthless as Democrat talking points. It is a shame that what most of the media report every day is based on just such manipulated statistics instead of just facts.

A recent Johns Hopkins study claims that more than 250,000 people in the U.S. die every year from medical errors. Other reports claim the numbers to be as high as 440,000. Medical errors are the third-leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer.

And this:

In 2013, there were over one million doctors of medicine all over the United States.

And this:

In 2016, there were more than 38,000 gun-related deaths in the U.S. – 4,000 more than 2015, the new CDC report on preliminary mortality data shows. Most gun-related deaths – about two-thirds – in America are suicides, but an Associated Press analysis of FBI data shows there were about 11,000 gun-related homicides in 2016, up from 9,600 in 2015. The increase in gun-related deaths follows a nearly 15-year period of relative stasis.

Plus this:

In 2015, The Washington Post estimated the number of firearms in the U.S nationwide at 357 million. That's already a staggering figure, but it becomes even more so when compared with the country's population, which at that time was 317 million.

And this:

The life expectancy in 1850 was under fifty. Today it is around 80.

And this:

The overall U.S. death rate has increased for the first time in a decade, according to an analysis of the latest data. And that led to a drop in overall life expectancy for the first time since 1993, particularly among people younger than 65.

And this:

When Colonel Edwin Drake drilled the first successful oil well in Titusville, Pennsylvania in 1859, few had any idea of how petroleum would change the world.

And this:

People might be surprised to see how today's frigid Greenland looked during the last two interglacial periods. Today, northwest Greenland hovers in the 30s and low 40s Fahrenheit and weathers snowstorms in summer. But average summer temperatures in the early Holocene (8,000 to 11,000 years ago) and Last Interglacial (116,000 to 130,000 years ago) climbed well into the 50s.

There is also this:

California's 100-year drought Most of the USA's droughts of the past century, even the infamous 1930s Dust Bowl that forced migrations of Oklahomans and others from the Plains, "were exceeded in severity and duration multiple times by droughts during the preceding 2,000 years," the National Climate Assessment reported this year. "Prolonged droughts – some of which lasted more than a century – brought thriving civilizations, such as the ancestral Pueblo (Native Americans) of the Four Corners region, to starvation, migration and finally collapse," Lynn Ingram, a geologist at the University of California-Berkeley, wrote in her recent book The West Without Water. Ault says decade-long droughts happen once or twice a century in the Western USA, but much worse droughts, ones that last for multiple decades, occur once or twice per millennium.

Here's how I see it.

Medical errors cause seven to twelve times the number of deaths as guns, even though there are around 357 million guns in the U.S. and only around one million doctors. I have to wonder why Democrats are advocating banning guns instead of doctors.

Life expectancy has shot up rapidly from under 50 in 1850 to around 80 today, coinciding with the use of petroleum that started in 1859. The life expectancy did unexpectedly fall in 2015, five years after Obamacare was passed. So why are the Democrats advocating getting rid of fossil fuels instead of getting rid of Obamacare? Don't they like the great improvement in the quality and length of life?

Greenland was much warmer thousands of years ago than it is today, and droughts were much longer in California centuries ago than they are today. So why do Democrats, in conjunction with the complicit media, say humans, CO2, and fossil fuels cause warming and droughts when the actual facts show otherwise? Is it because they want control of our lives and more money to increase their power?

When Jerry Brown, governor of California, says the drought conditions and climate are worse than ever and caused by humans, shouldn't journalists point out the actual facts instead of just repeating the talking points?

Jerry Brown and all the others who say humans, CO2 and fossil fuels cause droughts, floods, hurricanes, and heat should be asked the following simple question: how would droughts ever end if humans, CO2, and fossil fuels cause them?

I heard today that the "experts" ratcheted down their guesses on hurricanes this year to below normal. (As a non-expert I lowered my predictions weeks ago because there is little activity this year.) I have also seen that tornado activity is low this year. I don't understand! We have been told that humans, global warming, fossil fuels, and CO2 are causing storms to be worse, so how can they not only not be worse, but be milder than normal?

I've got a theory: I believe that God has an exceptional sense of humor, and since we finally have a president who has the guts to back out of the worthless Paris climate accord, he is showing who is boss. God can't believe that Democratic luminaries such as Al Gore, President Obama, John Kerry, and the media are such charlatans and so arrogant to tell the public they can control the temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity if individuals and businesses are so gullible as to hand over trillions of dollars. God is thinking: Why would anyone trust politicians who are so willing to lie to get Obamacare, so willing to lie to get the Iran deal, can't even tell the truth about wait lists, and can't even balance a budget to control something as uncontrollable as the climate?

God is laughing as he screws with experts' predictions. How can people pretend that they can predict the climate hundreds of years out when they are so inaccurate for the present year? God is just showing everyone that the climate is and has always been cyclical and always will be no matter what garbage politicians and the media spew forth.