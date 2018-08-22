VA stupidity in denying Native American Marine vet a kidney transplant

In the Lakhota language, the term "wasicu" describes a greedy, dishonorable person who “takes all the fat” regardless that there is nothing left for others. For many Veterans, the VA has, for a long time, been acting like VA-sicu, mismanaging funds and “sharing the wealth” with cronies. Paraphrasing the saying “Sure you can trust the government, just ask an Indian," our Veterans (many are Native American) have every right to utter: "Sure you can trust the VA –just ask a Veteran…"

Ask Frank Sherman – a Marine Corps Veteran who needs a kidney transplant. Why would VA refuse to place him on the long transplant list? Because he is just “one of these Veterans” whose kidneys are failing because his health was affected by serving for 4 years at Camp Lejune - a base found to have had contaminated drinking water. Or because his mother tongue is Ojibwe? In “We don´t have these on the reservation: VA Racism threatens Veteran´s Life," Benjamin Krause writes: ”The patient is average-risk for a transplant, perfectly capable of caring for himself(as his commitment to excruciating dialysis clearly shows),and definitely SC for this kidney failure. At this point, a person has to ask: what WOULD it take to get this guy approved?” The “SC” in history of Mr. Sherman´s disease stands for “service connected”. Between 1953 -1987 USMC service members and their families living at the Camp Lejeune base were exposed to contaminated water, with levels of toxic chemicals up to 3400 times exceeding the limit defined by safety standards. Not surprisingly, the poisoning was followed by nightmarish diseases and organ failure of Lejeune residents. Shockingly, the VA tries to “overlook” the fact that the department simply owes help to our Veterans whose life and health were negligently damaged. VA´s “cognitive tests” which are to determine if a Veteran “can take care for himself after a transplant” are both preposterous and eliminatory. In case of Frank Sherman, he wasn´t sure about word “escalator”- maybe because his mother tongue is Ojibwe, or maybe because as he says “We don´t have those on the reservation." This “linguistic crime” allowed VA to diagnose our Marine Veteran with “neurocognitive deficits” and drop him from the transplant list with a sigh of relief. How about disqualifying VA´s examiners due to ignorance and bad will? Maybe the lazy quizmasters should be given the taste of Commod cheese from the rez, instead of lavish undeserved bonuses? As much as I agree with Benjamin Krause´s sharp and thorough: “VA’s given reasons for refusal of Sherman´s needed transplant is actually a race-induced complication," I profoundly believe that for the VA, every-no matter how revolting or dishonorable reason is good- if eliminatory. VA´s disgusting behavior couldn´t be tolerated for so long, if our society honored and recognized our real heroes, instead of Hollywood “stars” or NFL´s “serial-kneelers” cherry-picked by the politicized media. This political correctness and selective compassion have “normalized” treating our Veterans as an unimportant “minority”, and this cannot go on. I hope President Trump will reach out to our ailing Marine, Frank Sherman because Mr. Sherman is a true fighter - a warrior who inspires others and who never gives up. If President Trump means to “drain the swamp” he will have many challenging tasks, among them, to get rid of incompetence and corruption in the VA, and to heal America´s value system. We badly need a government that will make honor and sacrifice sacred again and that will be the first to truly use the potential of our First Nations for their cooperation and support in many honorable battles that lie ahead. “Native America” knows and should be allowed to teach the entire country how to treat our Veterans; in honor of Frank Sherman: