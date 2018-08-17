Trump cites 'ridiculously high' price in canceling military parade

President Trump on Friday said that he was canceling plans for a military parade, blaming a $92 million price tag and local politicians in Washington, D.C.

The cost of the parade had appeared to be escalating, with reports on Thursday estimating it would be $80 million more than previously estimated at a time of rising debt.

Trump said "local politicians" in D.C. were responsible for the cost in announcing the cancelation, thought he offered no specific evidence.

"The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up! I will instead attend the big parade already scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base on a different date, & go to the Paris parade, celebrating the end of the War, on November 11th," Trump wrote.

"Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN," he added. "Now we can buy some more jet fighters!"