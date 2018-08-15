The Swedish sickness

So what do we see in Sweden? Lots of ungrateful people who are causing a lot of damage, according to news reports :

As a naturalized citizen, and refugee from communism, I've always been grateful to the U.S. for opening its doors to us.

Dozens of cars are destroyed as gangs of masked youths go on fire-bomb rampages in cities across Sweden

Masked youths? Why not call them terrorists?

To be fair, we can not say that these masked youths are all immigrants. At the same time, no one with blonde hair and blue eyes is taking responsibility for the incidents.

This is quite a setback for Sweden's image. For years, we've thought of Sweden as the land of ABBA, a company named IKEA and a generous welfare state. In reality, it is now the land of Islamic State recruits and hand-grenade attacks.

What went wrong? Why are these "masked youths" torching cars rather than singing "Mama mia"? I am not a Sweden expert but I can say this:

1) You can not allow people in your country who refuse to integrate. At some point, you have to become Swedish and accept your new nation. In other words, you have to accept Western traditions about human rights, religious freedom, and life in general.

2) Immigration is about making your country better. This is why it has to be controlled and regulated. Immigration is a good thing but it has to serve your nation's long term interests. Otherwise, you are just bringing people who may not appreciate the opportunity offered to them.

Like the ghost of Christmas future, Sweden is another ghost of the future of the West. In the Dickens story, Mr. Scrooge changed. I wonder if Sweden, and so many others, get the message and start defending their values and interests.

