Fighting socialism

As wrong and warped as most leftists' views seem today, the reality is that most people on the left fight relentlessly for their cause. Can the majority of conservatives look themselves in the mirror and honestly say they fight for their beliefs and principles to the same degree as the left does? Our U.S. Constitution is the rock of America, the foundation for maintaining our way of life. It is the main cog within the engine of freedom. Freedom is fragile and needs to be cared for. It can be sustained only through vigilance. A secure U.S. border, a respect for law enforcement, and a belief in a strong U.S. military are some of the key conservative principles that keep all of us safe and free. Individual liberty, limited government, lower taxes, and personal responsibility are among the many fundamental concepts we as conservatives need to continue to promote when confronting leftists.

When conservatives are able to clearly communicate their logic-based beliefs and principles to others, conservatism inevitably wins. It is imperative that we highlight the huge differences between conservatism and socialism. When we are able to illustrate these differences, most people begin rejecting socialism. Individualism and critical thinking are integral parts within a free society, as opposed to collectivism and group thought, the two main components of socialism, which stagnate a society. Diversity of thought is an important concept for people who value a free society. Education and the encouragement of diversity of thought within our schools produce critical thinkers and entrepreneurs. The use of leftist indoctrination within our public school system ultimately creates a society inhabited by human drones, most of whom find contentment in becoming the parasites of society. Conservatives believe in free-market capitalism, which creates incentives and motivates people to strive for a better way of life. Socialism promotes a government-controlled economy, which inevitably leads to poverty, an entitlement mentality, and victimhood. A free-market capitalist system with limited government regulations and multiple thriving small businesses is crucial in maintaining a strong economy. The massive and excessive government regulations within the socialist model are prone to stagnating an economy, and without exception, this results in the middle class shrinking. A stable and flourishing middle class is the lifeblood of the American way of life. Without a vibrant and expanding middle class, a free society cannot exist. Socialism doesn't allow for a middle class. Socialism's very survival is dependent upon the federal government breaking the will of its citizenry and stymieing each person's ability to think for himself. Conservatism thrives when people are able to make personal choices uninhibited by government bureaucrats. Conservatives believe in personal liberty, while the leftist socialists believe that every citizen should be willing to relinquish his individual rights to the federal government. Most conservatives don't mind doing things that require perseverance, determination, and discomfort. These things build character and self-esteem. People on the left tend to make excuses for their situation in life and naïvely think the government can magically make their lives better. Existing in a leftist-driven society where people are forced to choose illusion and political correctness instead of reality and honesty eventually pushes a society toward dystopia. Our constitutional republic is based upon individual citizens being able to choose their own paths in life. Socialism is based upon an authoritarian federal government imposing its will upon the citizenry. Most conservatives seek moral clarity, in stark contrast to their counterparts on the left, who tend to embrace a selective morality and moral relativism. Moral relativism wrecks souls. It creates people who lose their ability to prioritize. A person who is more concerned about a plastic bag's effect upon the environment than the body parts of the aborted baby within that plastic bag can eventually lose his moral compass. Selective morality and moral relativism have become a lethal combination in destroying human souls. The embrace of this fake value system has now produced a couple of generations incapable of recognizing evil. How can anybody fight evil without the ability to recognize it? Leftist technocrats are boldly trying to control and monitor people's lives. The dangerous combination of leftist media and a leftist-controlled internet is currently being used to stifle and censor conservative opinions. The leftist media and the technocratic tyrants of the left have gone all in, attempting to brainwash people into becoming their useful idiots. These diabolical leftist authoritarians are unashamedly trying to convince citizens that convenience is more important than freedom of speech and more valuable than personal liberty and personal privacy. Benjamin Franklin once said: "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." Today, technology is making people lazy and willfully ignorant. People are foolishly relinquishing their personal liberty and privacy and actually receiving nothing in return for this concession but endless worry. Have people become so seduced by technology that many of them are now willing to become enslaved by it? To paraphrase Franklin: "Those who are willing to give up essential Liberty and personal privacy to leftist technocrats and leftist bureaucrats deserve the tyranny and dystopia that will ensue." Encouraging people to think for themselves is what every person should endeavor to do. Enlightening people and highlighting the huge contrast between conservatism and socialism is a tactic conservatives need to employ when confronting the many leftists of today, the leftists who seem to have this twisted love affair with socialism. The time is now for conservatives to take a real stand in defending their beliefs and principles. It is time for all of us within the conservative movement to plant the seeds of discernment within the lives of the many people who currently find themselves thirsting for the truth.