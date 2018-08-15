Someone in the Bible used harsher language than Trump's

It's time for the Self-Righteous Indignation Brigade to calm down and get out of their swoon and fetal position.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn't work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!

Can you guess who in Scripture used harsher language than that?

First, let's set the proper context. The following biblical language should not be used in these contexts, and not limited to these five: (1) your family; (2) your workplace; (3) to service workers, like clerks; (4) the public arena, where people are powerless; (5) your church.

So which context is appropriate? When people climb their way to the top and occupy positions of power, when in that position they abuse security, when they are out to grab money in that position of power, when they achieve that position in the most important government building in the world: the White House.

Jesus used this language not toward the little people, but toward the ones who dominated Judaism in Jerusalem and whose power was the highest in the land.

Get ready. Here are the verses:

You brood of vipers, how can you who are evil say anything good? For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of. (Matt. 12:34)

You snakes! You brood of vipers! How will you escape being condemned to hell? (Matt. 23:33)

He replied, "Go tell that fox, 'I will keep on driving out demons and healing people today and tomorrow, and on the third day I will reach my goal.' (Luke 13:32)

The latter verse was about Herod, who wanted to kill Jesus. "Fox" was not a compliment.

Finally, here is Paul speaking about legalists who wanted to impose circumcision as the path to salvation:

Watch out for those dogs, those evildoers, those mutilators of the flesh. (Philippians 3:2)

Objection: Ha! You can't be seriously putting Trump on the same level as the Messiah! What a laugh!

Reply: No, I'm putting him on a much lower level. The point is this: if Jesus (and Paul) can use such language, then surely we can allow an ordinary sinner like Trump (and you and me) a little latitude. Omarosa occupied a similar position of power. No one can convince a reasonable person that Trump would have used that language to a housewife.

Objection: But Omarosa is black!

Reply: So what? She occupied a position of privilege and power in the White House. Anyone who is already not prejudiced against Trump can see he called her that name not because she's black, but because she was a jerk and now is a money-seeker. The context of the tweet makes it clear.

Objection: But he's the president!

Reply: Yes, but not like any other. Maybe it was time to challenge the so-called sacredness of that office. It is not the papacy or the altar at a high church.

Objection: He'll ruin the GOP brand!

Reply: I used to think that, but that is a prediction that may come partly true or may not at all. Smart people can see he is a one-off.

To wrap this up, I hope someone in the legal bureaucracy or the Trump campaign digs into the claim that she used a recording device in a restricted area. If so, then prosecute her.

The Brigade can stop hyper-ventilating, as I have learned to do (and am learning to do) as I study Scripture and observe that we are all sinners. I now focus on Trump's policies and results.

James Arlandson's website is Live as Free People, where he has posted Another Fatal Flaw in 'Death Roe' and Do Christians Have to Keep the Ten Commandments?