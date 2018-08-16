Republican vs. Democratic mayors of Somerville, Mass.: A contrast

He said that in response to a Twitter post by Joseph Barri:

The current Democratic Mayor of Somerville, Massachusetts, Joseph A. Curtatone, has taken to Twitter . He has boldly vowed “I will never drink Sam Adam’s (sic) beer again!”

“Sam Adams beer founder dined with Trump, thanked him for tax cut. Guess we resistors aren't Sam Adams beer drinkers. Just saying..

So that is the best the “resistors” have got?

Let us look at the record of what the eighth mayor of Somerville did to resist rebellion and slavery. His name was Major William Henry Hodgkins. He was my great-grandfather’s oldest brother and a Republican. He has his own Wikipedia page.

At the urging of the Republican President of the United States, he enlisted a s a private in the 36th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry. He kept a diary which has been published, Shall the Union Be Preserved: The Civil War Letters of William Henry Hodgkins -- Co. B, 36th Massachusetts.

Hodgkins fought with the 36th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment.

The roll call of engagements includes, but is not limited to:

Battle of Fredericksburg

Siege of Vicksburg

Battle of the Wilderness

Battle of Spotsylvania Court House

Battle of Cold Harbor

Siege of Petersburg

Battle of the Crater

Third Battle of Petersburg

Appomattox Campaign

The efforts of the regiment were so outstanding that a few of the veterans, including Major Hodgkins, wrote a history of the regiment. It is an 836-page pdf document.

It seems Major Hodgkins, the Republican, knew how to deal with rebels and “resistors”.