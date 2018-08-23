Reminder post-Cohen: Clintons were experts at silencing women, sometimes with money

Michael Cohen, represented by Clinton lawyer Lanny Davis, negotiated a plea where Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts of tax fraud, bank fraud, and campaign law violations. Cohen didn't pay income tax on over four million dollars from 2012 to 2016.

The Trump-haters, consisting of the Fake News Media-Democratic Party and NeverTrumps, are unhinged and hysterical in their delusion that President Trump committed a crime by paying two women before the election to silence them about his alleged affairs with them.

Attorneys not affiliated with the Trump-haters have criticized the Cohen deal negotiated by Clinton lawyer Lanny Davis. There was no violation of the campaign laws. The deal is that Mueller wanted language to damage Trump, and Davis and Cohen obliged Mueller by pleading to a nonexistent crime.

The plea seems to benefit Mueller and Trump-haters more than it benefits Cohen. The purpose is to damage Trump.

It is not a crime for Trump to use his own money to pay the women.

While the Clinton-Obama mob is howling that Trump paid two women to remain silent, which they obviously haven't, this same bunch had no problem with Bill and Hillary taking steps to silence women whom Bubba raped, harassed, groped, and had affairs with to protect the political viability of the Clintons.

Bill Clinton had his pals Vernon Jordan and Bill Richardson tried get jobs for Monica Lewinsky at the same time Lewinsky was preparing an affidavit that she did not have an affair with Clinton. Note that this involved Lewinsky lying about the affair during the same time Clinton was trying to get her a job.

The Clintons used a different approach to silence Juanita Broaddrick about Bubba raping her: Hillary Clinton threatened Juanita to remain silent.

The Clintons used another approach with Paula Jones. They had their attack dog, James Carville, attack and defame Paula as trailer trash by saying, "If you drag a hundred dollar bill through a trailer park, you never know what you'll find."

Carl Bernstein summarized Hillary's efforts:

According to Carl Bernstein's A Woman in Charge, as her husband prepared to run for president, she pushed to get sworn statements from women he'd been rumored to have been involved with, statements in which they were supposed to say they'd had no relationship with him. She even interviewed one of these women herself, at her law firm.

The Dems and the Fake News Media do not care about criminality and misconduct of the Clintons, such as using an unsecured email server, lying about Benghazi, selling 20% of our uranium to the Russians, and the cover-up of a rape. They care only to damage President Trump and to remove him from office. Cohen sold himself to Mueller to betray his client.