Ocasio-Cortez cornered

Hey, @Ocasio2018, what do you say? pic.twitter.com/lKDtmMc8Us

Grammar and coherence problems aside, this attack on Shapiro for "catcalling" when he clearly respectfully asked for a polite conversation won't pass the giggle test.

But sure, go with “the Orthodox Jew who has never catcalled a woman in his life is ACKSHUALLY a sexist catcaller for asking for a discussion or debate.” I’m sure your media sycophants will eat it up. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 10, 2018

Even worse for the left-wing lightweight, it left the door wide open for Candace Owens:

And what exactly was your excuse for having turned down the debate with me?



Can’t wrap that one up in fake-feminism.



I’ll double @benshapiro’s offer. 20k to a charity of your choice— a capitalism vs. socialism debate. https://t.co/jHQHZcJ83V — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 10, 2018

I have no doubt that Ocasio-Cortez will at first ignore, and ultimately decline Candace Owens's offer, but she is going to have to come up with an excuse that does not rely on race or sex. This leaves abundant opportunities to embarrass and humiliate her, such as protest signs and demonstrations at her many public appearances from now, challenging her inability to defend her views.

It has become clear that this wonder girl of the left is the worst kind of ignoramus, the kind that remains self-confident and unaware of the huge lacunae in her knowledge and understanding. Because she is attractive, smiles a lot, and has an approved race background, she is catnip for the mainstream media.

She is about to become a public embarrassment.