August 10, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez cornered

By Thomas Lifson

Ben Shapiro, with a huge assist from Candace Owens, has cornered the current darling of the left.  Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez must be deathly afraid to debate capitalism versus socialism with any knowledgeable conservative.  Her embarrassing incoherence and unfamiliarity with basic knowledge that could be expected of an economics major from a respectable university have attracted major notice, even though her fans remain impervious to criticism coming from anywhere right of left-center on the political spectrum.

Now she has badly blundered in turning down an offer to discuss or debate socialism coming from Ben Shapiro:

Grammar and coherence problems aside, this attack on Shapiro for "catcalling" when he clearly respectfully asked for a polite conversation won't pass the giggle test.

Even worse for the left-wing lightweight, it left the door wide open for Candace Owens:

 

 

I have no doubt that Ocasio-Cortez will at first ignore, and ultimately decline Candace Owens's offer, but she is going to have to come up with an excuse that does not rely on race or sex.  This leaves abundant opportunities to embarrass and humiliate her, such as protest signs and demonstrations at her many public appearances from now, challenging her inability to defend her views.

It has become clear that this wonder girl of the left is the worst kind of ignoramus, the kind that remains self-confident and unaware of the huge lacunae in her knowledge and understanding.  Because she is attractive, smiles a lot, and has an approved race background, she is catnip for the mainstream media.

She is about to become a public embarrassment.

 

 