Mystery DOJ 757 spotted at Little Rock Airport sparking hopes that DOJ HQ finally is moving against Clinton Foundation
A Boeing 757 jet registered to the Department of Justice was spotted at Little Rock Airport, reportedly loading boxes similar to those used for storing evidence, sparking speculation that a new phase in the investigation into the Clinton Foundation, located in the Arkansas capital, is underway. John Basham tweeted twice, first about the airplane's presence at Little Rock, and later on its flight path and registration information:
Flight Path and Registration of @TheJusticeDept Boeing 757-223 Registration: N119NA. From Little Rock back to DC Area. #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA pic.twitter.com/2efWmwDlnT— John Basham (@JohnBasham) August 9, 2018
Truepundit.com featured the story and adds speculation that D.C. HQ is taking over the case from its Little Rock U.S. attorney:
In early July, True Pundit reported FBI insiders complaining about Little Rock FBI's lack of progress on the Clinton Foundation probe which they said was being hampered by a loyalist of Andrew McCabe and James Comey.
Perhaps Little Rock has since been removed from the probe.
Per that exclusive report:
FBI officials in the Little Rock field office in Arkansas are not actively pursuing leads on the Clinton Foundation, according to several FBI insiders who are blowing the whistle on the bureau's investigative ruse.
Everyone and their mother knows the Clinton Foundation is a front for personal and private gain, bending and breaking numerous state and federal laws for decades.
Except, apparently, the FBI.
Little Rock FBI's special agent in charge Diane Upchurch has all but smothered the investigation which at one point was focusing on money laundering and other financial-based crimes, FBI officials said.
"There was some momentum but that is gone," one FBI agent said. "We made some huge inroads. This thing (Clinton Foundation probe) is on its deathbed."
Upchurch, before taking the head job in Little Rock in 2016 after a James Comey promotion, was a lieutenant of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe in Washington, D.C. She served as a section chief (SES) in the Counterterrorism Division for nearly three years.
I have no way of checking out these rumors, but reliable friends vouch for Truepundit.
My assumption all along has been that the master showman Trump is timing revelations for dramatic political effect. We'll just to have wait and see what develops. We already know from the excellent work of Charles Ortel that the Clinton Foundation has violated many laws.
There are a couple of ironies. Little Rock's commercial airport is officially named "Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport," at least for now. And the Boeing 757 is the same airplane used by Donald Trump as his private jet ("Trump Force One") before Air Force One became available to him.
