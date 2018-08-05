How sick and stupid are these people?

How is this for timing and bad taste?

They tell me timing is everything, or something like that.

It was 74 years ago this week that Anne Frank and her family were arrested. As you remember the story, the family had been hiding from the Nazis in German-occupied Holland. They were eventually sent to various concentration camps

So how do a bunch of fools in L.A. remember the story? They do this: "L.A. Production of 'The Diary of Anne Frank' Replaces Nazis with ICE Agents Hunting for 'LatinX' Illegals."

According to the story:

The controversial play comes amid growing comparisons by major Hollywood figures and the left-wing commentariat between the Holocaust and the immigration enforcement policies of President Donald Trump's administration. In March, CNN compared ICE agents to Nazis on a news article on the Jewish woman on which the upcoming production is based. "A Jewish woman heard an undocumented immigrant [sic] and her two daughters were on the run from ICE," the network wrote on Twitter. "Driven by thoughts of the Holocaust, she risked her own comfort to offer them shelter."

Are you kidding me? ICE arrests people based on the rule of law. In many cases, the people arrested have extensive criminal records or are a threat to the community. Was that the case with the Frank family?

The people behind this production are totally ignorant of history or just too infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

What an insult to ICE agents and the memory of Anne Frank's family.

