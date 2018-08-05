When will the Democrats throw out that old broken record?

Jobs numbers last week didn't meet expectations but were still positive, even before factoring in the reality that we are running out of employees to fill all the available jobs. In their official response, the Democratic leadership pulled out the same old broken record. DEMOCRATS RESPOND TO JULY JOBS REPORT: "Donald Trump's reckless policies continue to hurt millions of hardworking families. Despite the promises Donald Trump made to the American people, Trump's economy isn't helping most Americans," DNC chairman Tom Perez said in a statement. Nancy Pelosi also criticized Trump's policies, claiming that the report shows that only the wealthy and big corporations are benefiting from the Republican tax cuts.

BROKEN RECORD CIRCA JUNE JOBS REPORT: In response to the June jobs report, which at the time showed 213,000 new jobs and has since been revised up to 248,000 (!) jobs added to the economy, Perez insisted, "Donald Trump's reckless policies are hurting millions of hardworking families." Pelosi said, "[T]he American people deserve so much better than the raw deal they are getting from the cynical Republican special interest agenda." I thought Trump's special interest group was people wanting jobs. BROKEN RECORD CIRCA MAY JOBS REPORT: Pelosi hammered the May jobs report at the time, which showed 244,000 additional jobs, recently revised to 268,000 (!!) and 3.8% unemployment, referring to Trump's policies as reckless in her official statement: "May's jobs report shows that strong employment numbers mean little to the families hit with soaring new costs under the Republicans' watch[.] ... At the same time, the President's reckless policies are exploding gas prices, wiping out the few meager gains that some families should have received from the GOP tax scam, as wages remain stagnant." REALITY CHECK: Despite Pelosi's claims, a former Obama economic adviser argued that wages at the bottom of the pay scale seeing more significant growth. Jason Furman, who chaired President Obama's Council of Economic Advisers, told CNBC's Carl Quintanilla, "You are actually seeing faster wage growth at the bottom than at the top." Then let's talk about 4.1% GDP, real wages rising at record pace, 3.9% unemployment, record low unemployment among blacks and Hispanics, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera... The Democratic Party leadership talking points are a broken record. To Tom, Nancy, and the rest of the Democrat establishment, I say, maybe what we need is more recklessness.