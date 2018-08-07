Hacker group Anonymous promises to expose 'QAnon' conspiracy theorists

The hacker group Anonymous posted a video promising to expose the people behind the conspiracy theory known as "QAnon." The bizarre theory has gained prominence in recent weeks as QAnon believers have shown up at Trump rallies across the country.

The anarchist hacking group slammed the QAnon conspiracy as potentially dangerous and driven by a “brainless political agenda” in a video posted Sunday to what is widely considered the most reliable Anonymous Twitter account. “We will not sit idly by while you take advantage of the misinformed and poorly educated,” the group said in the video, which was posted with the hashtags #OpQ and #OpQAnon. The video depicts various figures with Anonymous masks acting out certain aspects of the QAnon conspiracy against a constant backdrop of the letter “Q.” The video claims that Anonymous “knew who was responsible for Q” and thought it was funny at first. However, the group now believes the conspiracy theory has gone too far. “Someone is going to get hurt, so we have to put our foot down and start some s**t with you all,” the group said in the video.

The group claims to know who is behind the conspiracy, but fails to identify them. BuzzFeed says it's very likely the perpetrators are left wingers pulling a prank on paranoid conservatives.

Certainly only the most muddle-headed, paranoid right wingers could believe something like this:

According to Q, nearly every president before Trump was a "criminal president" who was part of an evil global organization of Satanist pedophiles. It also claims members of the US military who are not working for the global pedophile cabal supposedly approached Trump and begged him to run for president so that they could purge the government of the deep state operatives without a military coup. Q claims Trump is not under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, but that Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are. And Trump is actually working with Mueller. Q regularly drops clues that followers call "crumbs," which are meant to predict things. For instance, he claimed John Podesta would be arrested or indicted Nov. 3, 2017 — which, of course, didn't happen.

Regardless of who started it, it's sad and pathetic that the conspiracy has taken hold as much as it has. Of course, the left has their own crazies who believe in idiotic conspiracy theories involving not just Trump, but the Koch brothers, white people, police, men, oil companies...the list goes on and on. It just shows that there is a lack of critical thinking skills on both sides, which contributes to the intense polarization of American politics.