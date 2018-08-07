Senator Warren under fire for calling justice system 'racist...front to back'

Senator Elizabeth Warren is under attack after she stated at the far-left gathering Netroots Nation that the U.S. justice system is "racists...front to back." Massachusetts GOP Senate candidate Beth Lindstrom in a statement issued yesterday called out Warren for her remarks.

"Sen. Warren needs to apologize to every police officer, judge, corrections department employee, probation worker and the many other honest and decent people in our criminal justice system who have been smeared by her alienating and careless rhetoric," Ms. Lindstrom said in a statement. She referred to Ms. Warren's comments Friday at Netroots Nation, an annual left-wing gathering, where the Democratic senator appeared as part of a session at Dillard University in New Orleans.

Warren's comments were designed to woo activists who are looking for a candidate and a cause in 2020.

"Let's just start with the hard truth about our criminal justice system," Ms. Warren said. "It's racist. It is. And when I say our system, I mean all the way. I mean front to back. We're talking about the front end on what you declare to be illegal; on how you enforce it, on who gets arrested."

Nothing is "declared" illegal. Elected representatives pass laws signed by an executive that make certain behaviors and actions a crime. Only in dictatorships is something "declared" illegal.

As for "who gets arrested," you can include anyone caught violating the law. It's not a mystery, and it certainly isn't rocket science. But making it sound ominous and "racist" plays to the activists who will work for her 2020 presidential campaign.

Lindstrom let Warren have it:

Ms. Lindstrom, one of three Republicans seeking the party's nomination in the Sept. 4 primary, accused Ms. Warren of smearing those who work in the justice system to boost her chances for a possible presidential run in 2020. "Words like this are polarizing and divisive: completely used for personal political gain for 2020, without regard for how they sound to the many good people in Massachusetts and around the country who are punishing criminals, keeping us safe and administering justice," Ms. Lindstrom said.

NRO's Jim Geraghty quipped, "You think you have a tough job this morning? Imagine being the guy who has to organize 'Cops for Warren 2020' in a year or so."

What's interesting is, as the Boston Herald editorial board points out, the two previous attorneys general were black Democrats, Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch. They stood by and did nothing while black people were suffering under a "racist" justice system?

Throwing red meat to the rabid base of the Democratic Party might be a way to secure the nomination for president in 2020. But I would guess that the rest of us are not as convinced about Warren's idea of a "racist justice system."