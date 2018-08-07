Andrew Cuomo, vain poster boy for government waste

Andrew Cuomo, the current governor of the state of New York and a leftist ideologue, is at it again, wasting more of the taxpayers’ hard-earned money. Cuomo is a governor who seems to have an affinity for vanity and an aversion to common sense. The egocentric Cuomo has now made it one of his priorities to change the color scheme of certain subway tiles. Governor Cuomo felt it necessary to add millions onto the cost of a project involving a couple of subway tunnels which were in need of tiles. Plain white tiles were simply not good enough for Governor Cuomo. So Cuomo decided that adding blue and gold stripes to the already ordered white tiles was the prudent thing to do, to hell with the added cost. Governor Cuomo has always had a flair for being arrogant and vain; the man simply has no shame. Wasting the money of NY taxpayers is nothing new for this logic challenged governor. It seems the Cuomo administration is also responsible for the hundreds of illegal "I Love NY" signs which are currently sticking out like eyesores throughout the NY highway system. These highway signs as constituted are currently in violation of federal law... something which didn't seem to matter to Cuomo during the time that they were put into place a few years ago. Some Republicans are now calling on Cuomo to remove these signs. According to the Times Union, a few Republican lawmakers have now joined hands in taking Cuomo to task regarding the 14 million dollars in federal funding the state of New York is now in danger of losing due to the governor's blunder.

Elise Stefanik and John Faso have joined four of their upstate Republican congressional colleagues to urge Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to take down the state’s controversial tourism signs along the highway. In a letter from Thursday, the group reminded the governor that the state is risking $14 million in federal funding if it fails to take down the signs in compliance with federal regulations addressing highway signage. The state spent more than $8 million on the “I Love NY” campaign of signs and the state Department of Transportation has maintained the signs are safe and will work with the federal government to resolve the issue amicably. Cuomo has a history of making big promises with few results to show for it. The New York Post illustrates how Cuomo has wasted billions of dollars in the name of economic development. Billions of dollars which in many cases resulted in far less than what Cuomo had promised. Big-bucks efforts that failed to live up to their hype, and wound up mired in scandal, include: The Central New York Film Hub outside Syracuse, which cost $15 million to build but was sold last month for just $1 — despite Cuomo boasting in 2014, “Who would have ever figured: Hollywood comes to Onondaga, right?” A $90 million factory that taxpayers built for the Soraa LED lighting company, which walked away from the deal with no penalty late last year. The state then committed up to $15 million more so NexGen Power Systems, a semiconductor company, would retrofit and lease the plant, also outside Syracuse. Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion revitalization plan, centered around a state-funded $750 million solar-panel plant that currently employs fewer than 700 workers — a far cry from the 3,000-plus predicted by the governor. This is a governor detached from reality. Andrew Cuomo is a leftist politician who seemingly is always willing to do something irresponsible. Cuomo is just another truly naive liberal politician who never quite takes the time to ponder the consequences of his costly decisions. It seems today leftist politicians in general are never held accountable for anything they do by the liberal mainstream media, no matter what the financial cost or outcome. Cuomo has always been a huge polarizing force in the state of New York and is a man who seems to be a deeply committed ideological leftist. The NY governor once told conservative Republicans that they didn't have a place in the state of New York. Cuomo seems to believe that if one subscribes to the stance of right to life, this makes the person an extreme conservative. More leftist hyperbolic virtual signaling from a governor who is way out of touch with the average every day new yorker. Governor Andrew Cuomo is a regressive leftist politician, a man who seems to be forever auditioning to become the 2020 Democratic Party's presidential candidate. A governor currently attempting to destroy the state of New York economically "one tile at a time." Maybe Cuomo could run his future presidential campaign based upon repainting the White House in rainbow colors? Caricature by Donkey Hotey, via Flickr