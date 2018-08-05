Experts predict: Men, women, heterosexuals will sweep midterm elections

The New York Times loves to write about identity groups, but only certain ones. So if you're heterosexual; a man who is certain he's a man; or, increasingly, a woman who's certain she's a woman, you're not going to find a lot of articles about your identity group in the Times – unless, of course, your identity group has been "oppressing" other identity groups. That's why it takes inferences from a breathless article talking about the "LGBTQ" community to figure out the good news. According to the Times, 400 gays, lesbians, women disguised as men, and men disguised as women are running for office. The article states that there are already 500 elected officials who either prefer sodomy or like to cross-dress, but these 500 make up about 0.1% of elected officials. That means, therefore, that, even if this crop of 400 all win their races, 99.8% of elected officials will still be heterosexuals, men who call themselves men, and women who call themselves women.

But expect the Times to focus on the tiny percentage who win. The article focused on Christine Hallquist, who is looking to make history as the first man dressed as a woman to become governor of Vermont. The Times stressed that by electing gays, lesbians, and disguised men and women, we help bring their unique sexual perspective to legislating, as if there is a gay point of view for trade policy, a lesbian point of view of foreign policy, and a transvestite perspective on the national debt. Liberals think there are distinct points of view based on one's sexuality, or whom one has sex with, or skin color, or whatever. If normal people held the same view, they'd be labeled racist, sexist, trans-Islamophobic, or whatever. And that's why every "achievement" by a victim class, however tiny, is trumpeted, and every achievement by a non-favored identity group is ignored. That's how we get to an article proclaiming victory for "LGBTQ" when they are running a relatively small number of candidates, rather than an article talking about overwhelming dominance of heterosexual and undisguised men and women. Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.