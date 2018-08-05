Black pastors forced to defend prison reform meeting with President Trump

The portion of the meeting that was televised set off a political storm. The black pastors that were seen sitting around the table with President Trump were viciously verbally attacked by other liberal black clergy, liberal journalists and their own congregants. These black pastors experienced such a backlash until they were forced to defend meeting with the President of the United States.

President Trump invited a group of black pastors to the White House for a meeting on prison reform. According to one of the pastors, this was the second meeting to discuss this issue. Pastor Darrell Scott, the CEO Urban Revitalization Coalition for the Trump Administration, had a leadership role in scheduling the meetings.

Sitting next to President Trump, Pastor John Gray, the head of Relentless Church in Greenville, was asked by the President to pray before the meeting. The criticism that he received from his own congregants was so fierce that he issued a long statement on his meeting with Trump on social media:

Optics. It’s never about what it is. It’s about what it looks like. My wife told me “If you go, no one will hear what you say. They won’t understand why you’re there. And any good that could come out of it will get lost in translation.” Wise words from a loving, discerning wife. I had not one thing to gain by being there. Not. One. But I asked the Lord when I was asked to be present in this initial meeting about potential prison reform-that could greatly end up benefitting many people who look just like me-Lord, Do you want me in that room? My first mind was no. The pain of so many is too real. The hurt. The isolation. The sense of disenfranchisement. The real hate that has bubbled to the surface of the national discourse. I myself have been vocal about my personal disagreements with key policy decisions of this administration. I have everything to lose. Credibility. Reputation. Every natural inclination says stay home. Don’t get played. But I did the one thing I can’t shake: I prayed again and asked God. Do you want me in that room? My attendance gives the answer. My heart was pure as was my motive and intention. But the pain of those who have been hurt is real. And I would be a dishonorable man not to acknowledge that. But I will honor what I believe was the mandate on my life to be there and available to God should He choose to give me voice. This post is in no way attempting to invalidate the visceral reaction of those who can’t imagine why I would be in the room. The question becomes who did Jesus turn away from? This said, I went to this meeting to listen. And I do pray for comprehensive prison reform so people can have the second chance they need. And I also understand the pain and questions. May my heart translate beyond the optics. (OH YEAH, the pastor who said the current president was the most pro-Black president ever WAS NOT ME-so get that STRAIGHT) love y’all.

Referencing his statement, I have a few questions for Pastor Gray. Why would meeting and being seen sitting next to the President of the United States be bad optics? Why would your congregants not understand why you were there when it was clearly stated that it was a meeting on Prison Reform?

What exactly are the Trump administration’s policies that has caused pain, hurt, isolation and disenfranchisement to your congregants?

And finally, why would you lose your honor, reputation and credibility by meeting and being seen with the President of the United States?

It appears that Pastor Gray himself has played a role in how his congregants view President Trump. Are we to believe that he is not somewhat responsible for the lies and distortion about the president? He claims that he prayed and God told him to meet with the president. If God did indeed tell him to meet with President Trump, why would he feel the needed to justify it to anyone else, including going on CNN and defending the meeting to Don Lemon?

I believe all of my questions can be answered with just the knowledge that Pastor Gray has a reality show on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network. Yes, this supposedly Christian pastor is in contract with Oprah Winfrey, a woman who has mocked Jesus, contradicts the Bible and claims there are many paths to God.

Alabama Pastor Van Moody had to defend meeting with President Trump as well. He did not tell his congregation about the meeting at the White House in advance because the invitation came on short notice. After being seen sitting at the table with President Trump and making a statement, he too received harsh criticism. He claims his words were taken out of context. He was attacked on social media for saying “all people”

In reading a prepared statement, he said, "Much has been made about my comments to President Trump yesterday about 'caring for all people,' as some individuals have incorrectly interpreted that statement to mean a blanket endorsement of everything he has done. That was not the intent of my statement." Moody said he would have worked with the Obama administration on the same issues if he had been invited. I was never invited to the White House in the Obama administration," Moody said. "This is also something I've wrestled with. I wish I could have gone, but I was never invited." Pastor Moody said that he did not know that President Trump would be attending the meeting (only the pastors were at the previous meeting) and was surprised when he walked in. He had the following to say about President Trump after meeting with him: Trump seemed to be genuinely concerned about the issue of prison reform, Moody said. "He came in and talked about his desire for prison reform," Moody said. "It wasn't pompous, it wasn't arrogant, it wasn't egotistical." He wanted to have some input to make sure the plan was fair to minorities, he said.

Both Pastors Gray and Moody say they are Democrats and have not supported Republicans. Both claim to have publicly disagreed with President Trump’s immigration policy of separating kids from their parents at the border, the same policy that President Obama enforced that has been on the books since 1997.

My question is why are black pastors even concerned about illegal immigration? Is it because that’s what their Democrat bosses told them and their congregations to support? The Democratic Party and the black church are no longer hiding the fact that they do not care for black Americans and are only concerned with remaining in power. The black pastors have abandoned their congregants while brainwashing them at the same time. They have successfully convinced black people that the illegal immigrants’ “struggle” is equal to theirs and therefore President Trump is racist for not allowing open borders. Al Sharpton went as far as claiming that the illegal immigrants are our “brothers and sister”. I am beyond dismayed at the inability of most black people to think for themselves.

