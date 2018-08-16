Dem senators cave and agree to meet with Kavanaugh

For weeks it appeared Democrats were resisting the traditional sit-down with the high court pick. They appeared to be following the lead of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who argued against in-person meetings until Republicans turned over requested documents from Kavanaugh's past.

That was then. This is now:

"We are trying to work something out," Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said Tuesday when asked if she would be meeting with Kavanaugh. ...

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., broke the stalemate by agreeing to meet with Kavanaugh earlier this month. Manchin is running for re-election in a state that voted for President Trump by a 42-point margin.

Red-state Democrats Heidi Heitkamp, of North Dakota, and Joe Donnelly, of Indiana, met with Kavanaugh on Wednesday. Now other Democrats are planning their meetings.

"I've certainly indicated that I'd be willing to," Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., told the Washington Examiner, when asked if he would meet with Kavanaugh. "It's up to him to ask for a meeting." ...

A spokesperson for Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said a meeting with Kavanaugh is in the planning stages. "We are working on it," the spokesperson said.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced he plans to begin Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing on Sept. 4, so it's likely Kavanaugh will hold many meetings with Senate Democrats in August, when the chamber is in a rare summer session.