The left is not exactly rallying for the clown who smashed up Trump's Hollywood star

Get a load of what kind of money the now arrested vandal of President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland is pulling in from his supposed fan base. Here's a screen grab from his GoFundMe page as of 5:17 A.M. Pacific, which has seen a supposed uptick in donations (not hard to do if your numbers have fallen to zero) since he finally got arrested for his July 25 stunt:

He writes:

On July 24th 2018, I, Austin Clay, destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood star on the Walk of Fame. The Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce has stated that it will prosecute me to the fullest extent of the law. I'm calling for your support to fight back against a true tyrant. Thanks from the bottom of my pickaxe.

He's pulled in $85 since his name got in the news again with his arrest in the past 24 hours, and most of those are $5 amounts from the minute number of the crazed lefties who are willing to donate. His GoFundMe page claims he needs $50,000, presumably to pay his legal bills, but he doesn't quite say that, and given what a loser he is, one wonders if he just did his stunt for the GoFundMe money alone, which isn't exactly rolling in.

He certainly has been a media hog, playing the press like a fiddle with posturing statements like these: "Trump Star Vandalism Suspect Says He Was 'Called' to Action"...convinced he could rally the lefties.

With fundraising like this, it doesn't sound as though they are biting. What's more, now the police have moved to arrest him. Do I think it's related to his low fundraising total? Possibly. After all, is there a more politically sensitized police department in the country than the LAPD? Don't think so. You can bet the LAPD saw those GoFundMe numbers and decided it wasn't going to be a political issue for it to enforce the law against vandalism as it's supposed to.

Maybe the left will rally to him now, but given the low numbers and the low rate of donations, I kind of doubt it.

The Chamber of Commerce sees the light, too. Instead of caving in, as you would expect it to do in a rabidly left-wing metropolis, the CoC wants the book thrown at him, like Trump or not. Those guys know that if this clown gets away with his star vandalism, pretty much any star on that walkway it runs is vulnerable to a smash-up. With stars costing around $20,000 to replace into the walkway, that's a lot of money for the Chamber to cough up any time there's a political hiccup.

It's actually important that this clown get some consequences for his stunt. We wouldn't dream of encouraging the nice white walls of the Obama monument in Chicago to meet a similar fate, but who knows what will happen once a precedent is set? Busting miscreants works better.

Dollars to donuts, the loser gets a public defender and, after his jail time, gets to keep his five thou from the gullibles who donated to him. But what we see here is a significant cooling of excitement on the left to attention-getters. Maybe the resistance is getting wise to recognizing a con, or else is just getting sick of itself.