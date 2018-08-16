Transgendered Dem nominee for Vermont governor is an anti-Christian bigot

Deidre Reilly of LifeZette presents the evidence that a couple of days' worth of digging has uncovered:

Democrat primary voters in Vermont have a handed a turnout-driver for Republicans nationwide by nominating Christine Hallquist, a man who pretends he is a woman (known for the moment as a "transgender woman") for governor. The reason has nothing to do with voters' bigotry against people who pretend to be the other sex. Rather, it is all about her (his? zir's? Hallquist has yet to instruct us on which personal pronouns we are to use) bigotry toward Christians.



CNN screen grab.

"And we worry about sharia law!!" Hallquist tweeted last summer, with a link to an article from "LGBTQ Nation" about a girl who was disqualified from a soccer team because she looked like a boy.

"Radicalized Christians are a part of the American landscape, and we tolerate it."

There are other tweets that show Hallquist's disdain for Christians. In January of this year she [sic] tweeted, "Some of these Christian evangelist's [sic] are just downright crazy!" (Note that punctuation error, too.) She [sic] was referring to Christian satire site Babylon Bee's joking about Christian evangelist Jim Bakker.

Several other tweets seemed to show a decided antipathy toward people of faith, including an assertion that people who allow children to be harassed for being gay probably "call themselves Christians."

I bet there is more. People willing to put this sort of attitude in print probably have said much worse.

In addition, it looks as though Hallquist is another Ocasio-Cortez when it comes to political depth:

Christine Hallquist, the Democratic candidate for governor in Vermont, declined to tell CNN on Wednesday whether she [sic] prefers socialism over capitalism on the basis that she [sic] isn't even sure what socialism is. During an interview, CNN's John Berman brought up a recent poll that found the majority of Democrats prefer socialism to capitalism. Given that Hallquist is running on a platform of a universal health care system and free public college, which are often programs associated with a socialist platform, Berman asked if she [sic] was surprised by the polling results. Hallquist explained that she [sic] doesn't like labels because they're used to "separate people" and explained that in her [sic] opinion; those policies aren't confined to a political party but are part of being a "civilized society."

I wonder if Hallquist is indifferent to being labeled a man.