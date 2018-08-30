Crying for the beloved country

Trump did everyone a favor, though not all appreciate it.

South Africa's Congress passed an expropriation bill to take white-owned farmland and divvy it up among blacks. Donald Trump announced he's keeping an eye on events there, which caused the S.A. government to stop the program, for the time being, at least.

What's going on (or not) is uncertain. People we would call liberals say expropriations aren't happening or even in the offing. What some call right-wing extremists say killings to that end have been going on silently for some time.

Perhaps it's a matter of perspective. If you're killed on your remote farm, and nobody reports it, people are going to shrug off talk of such killings. But with the last 30 years of headlines and riots about racial injustice, some are slow to shrug it off. Zimbabwe's right next door, after all. Examples of land expropriation in other countries abound; all were bloody undertakings that started small and unreported.

I don't know how 72% of S.A.'s farmland came to be owned by whites, but it's been that way for centuries. And I know that with those farms in their hands, South Africans eat, the economy functions, and they actually have lives.

By contrast, as when Zimbabwe expropriated its white farmers, the thugs who take over know nothing about farming. In short order, the country is starving, corruption dominates, murder stalks the streets, and the economy collapses.

Expropriation is never about justice and always about vengeance.

Actually, it's about corruption disguised as vengeance passed off as social justice.

Probably everyone on Earth lives under or with some kind of unfairness or injustice. Revolution does not fix things. Modern revolution delivers widespread murder, theft on the grand scale, and corruption beyond belief. This has been so whether the revolution is religious, as in Iran, or communist, as pretty much everywhere else.

In any case, revolutionary change cannot be made precipitately if tranquility is to survive. Nor do you have to believe that it can happen for it to kill you.

The short term reduces to this: South Africans must decide if they want to be fed, tranquil, and racist or starving, chaotic, and not racist. For the longer term, they can work on the issue and eventually work something out.

The last thing anyone with a family and a life wants is revolution.