Do you think the Chinese have Hillary's missing emails?

The Daily Caller reported on August 27, 2018 that a Chinese company based in Washington, D.C. hacked " in real time " the email server of Hillary Clinton, which means that China should have all the emails, including the 30,000 emails that Hillary deleted.

With respect to potential computer intrusion by hostile actors, we did not find direct evidence that Secretary Clinton's personal e-mail domain, in its various configurations since 2009, was successfully hacked. But, given the nature of the system and of the actors potentially involved, we assess that we would be unlikely to see such direct evidence. We do assess that hostile actors gained access to the private commercial e-mail accounts of people with whom Secretary Clinton was in regular contact from her personal account. We also assess that Secretary Clinton's use of a personal e-mail domain was both known by a large number of people and readily apparent. She also used her personal e-mail extensively while outside the United States, including sending and receiving work-related e-mails in the territory of sophisticated adversaries. Given that combination of factors, we assess it is possible that hostile actors gained access to Secretary Clinton's personal e-mail account.

In plain English, Hillary's emails were most likely hacked, but Comey couldn't or didn't establish the hacking.

It is not surprising or news that Hillary's emails were hacked by the Chinese and, according to Comey, probably other countries. Maybe President Trump can get the Chinese to give us the complete Hillary emails so we can read the deleted ones. The FBI has about 30,000, and Hillary deleted about 30,000, which, according to Hillary, were about yoga and Chelsea's wedding.

More importantly, The Daily Caller notes that the FBI was warned by the Intelligence Community inspector general that the emails were hacked by China.

Two officials with the ICIG, investigator Frank Rucker and attorney Janette McMillan, met repeatedly with FBI officials to warn them of the Chinese intrusion, according to a former intelligence officer with expertise in cybersecurity issues, who was briefed on the matter. He spoke anonymously, as he was not authorized to publicly address the Chinese's role with Clinton's server. Among those FBI officials was Peter Strzok[.]

The inspector general told the FBI about the China hacking.

It is difficult to believe that Comey was not warned. In his July 5 whitewash report, he says the hacking was "possible" but he did not have evidence of hacking.

Instead of investigating and stopping the China hacking, the Obama FBI and DOJ were busy whitewashing Hillary's crimes and obtaining FISA warrants based on the unverified, Hillary-paid for Steele dossier to sabotage Trump's campaign. Most likely, Comey did not want to establish the China hack; otherwise, it would be impossible even for Comey not to recommend indictment of Hillary.

Clearly, Strzok did not follow up on the China hacking. Did Comey know about the meeting where the I.G. told the FBI about the hacking? Comey's exoneration statement says the server was probably hacked but it is hard to prove. Comey was setting up a defense that it was impossible to prove hacking of Hillary's server.

It appears that the Obama FBI and DOJ ignored the China hack as part of their plan to elect Hillary and sabotage Trump. But what is the excuse for A.G. Sessions not investigating the Hillary email scandal when we know that the Obama FBI did not do its job to investigate Hillary?