Seventeen-year-old Jo-Ann Butler, a senior at Union Mine High School in El Dorado, California, grabbed a MAGA hat off the head of a fellow student. When her teacher intervened she slapped the teacher and began cursing. Butler was arrested. She faces two counts of battery and a week-long suspension from school.

Sometimes you have to let progressive stupid offer full bloom to its artless expression.

Of the hat, Butler says, “That’s a racist and hateful symbol.”

So she stole another person’s property and assaulted the adult who attempted to stop the theft. Who could notice any hate in that?

After what must have been a very brief period of reflection Butler stated that her use of violence was meant to help people like you and I better understand the political issues facing America.

“Maybe just wake people up in some type of way, because it’s not cool the environment our classroom is in.”

I feel edified, how about you?

Butler’s father, Chris, said that he disagreed with Jo-Ann’s methods. Let’s see, her methods would include yelling at and physically attacking two other people. For this, Chris, we are all eternally grateful.

“I don’t agree with grabbing someone’s hat and verbally talking to them in that way.”

Is there another way to talk to someone besides verbally?

“But as far as the issue being brought up, maybe this is something that needs to be brought up.”

Wait, I’m confused. What Great American Issue has been brought up that needed to be brought up? Are we talking about the hat? Is the hat the issue? Have Americans been awakened as a result of Jo-Ann’s attempted theft and assault? Has the not cool environment of her classroom been altered in a positive way because Jo-Ann attacked a fellow student?

These folks position all the lefty buzzwords in the correct place; what they lack is any solid issue and concise argument in support of assault and battery. How progressive of them.

I would feel bad for this genera of doltish clods who so easily adopt leftist tropes to bedeck their rather unembellished halls of intelligence, but I can’t muster any sympathy at this moment.

I feel too ashamed about the rest of us having to share a country with them.

Because it’s not cool the environment the USA is in.