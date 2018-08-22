America has been great to the Cuomos

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said, "America was never that great." But while Andy doesn't believe that America was that great, America has been great to the Cuomos. Mario Cuomo's parents emigrated from southern Italy, a land of poverty, to America. Mario had tremendous success. He played minor-league baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates but had to retire after he was struck in the head by a pitch. He then obtained a law degree, had a successful law practice, was elected governor of New York, and would have won the presidency if he had had the courage to run. Instead, he opted to give speeches at the Democratic Convention.

Mario had a net worth of about ten million. Not bad for the son of poor immigrants. Andrew Cuomo followed in his father's steps by obtaining a law degree and getting elected as governor of New York. He most likely will run for the presidency. Andy's maternal grandparents were immigrants from Sicily. His statement that America was never that great will not hurt him with the Democratic base, which consists of the mainstream media, Hollywood, and the reliable Dem voters. Compared to Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Kristen Gillibrand, and Bernie Sanders, Andy looks reasonable. Andy has a net worth of about five million. Not bad for the grandson of immigrants. Chris Cuomo, Andy's brother, attended the Albany Academy, a private university preparatory day school in Albany, New York, and Yale University for his undergraduate degree, and Fordham University for his Juris Doctor (J.D.). Chris is also known as the Fredo of the Cuomo family. His occupation is as a "journalist" at CNN, also known as the Fake News Media and the press office of the Democratic Party. He tried to debate the fearless and brilliant Kellyanne Conway about immigration, was trounced, and ended by shouting, "Why don't you round up the jaywalkers? They make my life worse than illegal aliens." Chris's net worth is about nine million. Not bad for the grandson of poor immigrants. One would think Andy and Chris would be singing the praises of America, given the success they have enjoyed in our country. Instead, they speak negatively about our country at every opportunity. Image: Pat Arnow via Wikimedia Commons.