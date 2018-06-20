Christopher Cuomo surpasses Juan Williams in stupidity

Juan took the lead when he said he did not know about Chappaquiddick. Imagine a longtime TV journalist who does not know about Teddy Kennedy, the Lion of the Senate, driving off a bridge and leaving Mary Joe Kopechne to die in the submerged car.

But Christopher Cuomo, a worthy challenger, may have surpassed Juan. Cuomo, the Freddo of the Cuomo family, tried to take on the brilliant and fearless Kellyanne Conway regarding the current Dem-media obsession with the enforcement of our border laws. The Dems and media are trying to divert attention from the I.G. report of the corrupt Comey investigation of Hillary, which is tied to the corrupt Mueller investigation. Ms. Conway does not back down from the Cuomo types. She should be attorney general.

Ms. Conway tried to explain that we are enforcing the laws, which means we arrest those who cross illegally. This means that if the illegals have children with them, the arrest logically separates the children from the illegals who are arrested. This happens every day in every courtroom in the USA when a person is convicted and sent to prison. It results in separation of the parent from the child. For example, Paul Manafort was just separated from his family, even though he has not been convicted. He just had his bail revoked.

Cuomo ranted the usual Dem-media talking points about the terrible, inhumane Trump. Ms. Conway calmly explained how the law, passed by Congress, operates. It is not that complicated. If one violates the law, then arrest and prosecution follow. She asked Cuomo what the Dem-media proposal is, to which he had no answer.

Finally, Cuomo said, why don't you round up the jaywalkers? They make my life worse than illegal aliens.

There you have it. Cuomo believes that jaywalkers are a bigger threat than illegal aliens.

I vote for Christopher Freddo Cuomo. Más estúpido.