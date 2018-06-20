The real agendas behind the 'separation of families' psy-ops meme

For years – decades, actually – the Democrats have been facilitating the invasion of our country by millions of people who are from, as President Trump once reportedly described them, "s-hole countries." The constantly cited figure of "11 million illegal immigrants [sic]" is a joke. It has remained constant for more than a decade, while new waves of illegal immigrants arrive annually. There are more likely tens of millions of illegal aliens here. In California, according to the L.A. Times, July 8, 2015, non-Hispanic whites are now in the minority, having been outnumbered by Latinos, AKA "people of color." Little of this profound demographic shift is a result of legal immigration. This recent wave of immigrants, coming from poor countries with repressive backward regimes, as a rule do not believe in the laws and the importance and supremacy of the founding documents of this country, including the Constitution.

Screen shot of Los Angeles Times article July 8, 2015. Our domestic politics is increasingly manipulated by, and now follows and reflects, this profound demographic shift. Soon, living in the United States will totally be like living in the s-hole countries of Mexico and Central America. (In 2017, the most powerful Democrat in the California legislature – open borders activist and California state Senate president pro tem Kevin de León – bragged that "'half his family' was in the country illegally, using false documents, and eligible for deportation." De León is now challenging fellow Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein from the left in the November election.)

Many of the separated "migrant children," who are now being highlighted in the mainstream media as a story that might actually stick to President Trump, arrive without any experience, skills, or training to prepare them to live in a first-world country. As Breitbart reported on June 15 about a visit to the government facility in El Cajón, California, where migrant children are being housed: They are also given toiletries and lessons in hygiene – literally how to flush a toilet, brush their teeth, and operate the shower, which some of the children may have never seen in their lives.

Illegal immigrant "DREAMers." Source: Americans for Legal Immigration PAC. The agenda of the Democrats and open borders advocates is now to push to finish the job and to make open borders the legal, as opposed to only the de facto, status quo. The reason is simple: millions more illegals means millions of additional reliable votes for Democrats in their plan to make the United States a one-party socialist country like what they have achieved in the state of California in less than two decades as the result of the invasion of illegals there, most of whom can now vote. The additional and broader intention of the activists is to de-criminalize most crimes so the jails will be emptied of people of color, who constitute prison populations far out of proportion to their numbers – because they disproportionately commit crimes, particularly crimes committed by people of one race against another. They have already started to do this in California and other states, with unpleasant consequences. This article on June 19 in The Federalist confirms the Democrats' intention to stop punishing crimes committed not only by illegals, but by all criminal "parents," especially ones who happen to be people of color.

Source: Twitter. The Federalist reports that a bill introduced in the U.S. Senate – the "Keep Families Together Act"– endorsed by every Democrat in the U.S. Senate: ... would actually prevent federal law enforcement agencies almost anywhere inside the United States from arresting and detaining criminals who are parents having nothing to do with unlawfully crossing the border and seeking asylum. According to a 2005 fact sheet, "Women in Prison," by Amnesty International USA: An African American woman is eight times more likely than a European American woman is to be imprisoned. African American women make up nearly half of the nation's female prison population. According to a 2014 fact sheet by Rutgers University: More than 2.7 million children in the U.S. have an incarcerated parent. That is 1 in 28 children[.] ... One in 9 African American children (11.4%), 1 in 28 Hispanic children (3.5%), and 1 in 57 white children (1.8%) in the United States have an incarcerated parent. The left is now pushing the fake news meme that non-white minorities, especially American blacks, are locked up disproportionately because of a racist criminal justice system. The proposed solution? Go easier on prosecuting crimes committed by people of color and give criminals a "get out of prison free" card. In New York, Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently engineered restoring voting rights to convicted felons – a partisan politically driven move that added 35,000 voters to the election rolls. (Cuomo is up for re-election in November.) On June 19, the Los Angeles Times reported in an article by Jaweed Kaleem that Austin, Texas, a progressive city, has declared itself the first "Freedom City" in Texas. The move is seen as a challenge to Texas's state law passed last year that forbids localities from declaring themselves "sanctuary cities." City Council members unanimously passed two resolutions last week that will restrict police attempts to question immigrants [sic] about their status and curtail arrests for nonviolent crimes. One of the new city resolutions requires officers who question immigrants [sic] about status to also say that their questions about immigration need not be answered. The other resolution directs police to avoid arrests for misdemeanors, including those for smoking marijuana, having drug paraphernalia, and taking part in petty theft – crimes that city data shows frequently end in arrests of black and Latino residents. [Emphasis added.] While Austin is among the country's first so-called freedom cities, it's part of a wider movement around decriminalizing low-level offenses and decreasing arrests. According to Local Progress, a national network of progressive city officials, some council members in El Paso and Dallas are also considering "freedom city" proposals. "Poor people of color in our city are over-punished and over-incarcerated," said Greg Casar, an Austin City Councilman who pushed for the resolutions. "If people are being arrested less, we can also prevent people from being put in the deportation pipeline." As we have seen in recent years, law-breaking from the streets to the political suites no longer carries consequences for the preferred classes – whether they are entrenched politicians, high-level Deep State bureaucrats, or illegal alien invaders. Just ask Kate Steinle's surviving relatives about that. Peter Barry Chowka is a veteran reporter and analyst of news on national politics, media, and popular culture. He is a frequent contributor to American Thinker. Follow Peter on Twitter at @pchowka.