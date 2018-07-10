The SCOTUS nominee has to be 'controversial' because...Trump

Operating at maximum meltdown mode since President Donald J. Trump's election 20 months ago, the close-minded, narrow-minded, no-minded lefties (and no, they're not "alt,"; they're standard mainstream lefty) absolutely lost whatever shreds of pretend functioning ability they still had when they realized that their nightmare president would choose another Supreme Court justice. Springing into berserk mad action, they robotically – well, I'm being unfair to robots – denounced Trump's choice before he, she, it, cis was named. Ever prepared, never thinking, the mad pink hatters of the so-called Women's March accidentally released their prepared statement, authoritatively condemning extremist nominee XX, later, tightening their pussycat head coverings, inserting – and misspelling – Kavanaugh's name.



Twitter screen grab. Then again, facts and accuracy aren't as important as...well...predetermined feelings. And victimization. And virtuousness. And helplessness. Because they're womyn. OK, these antics are standard operating procedure for lefties. But certainly mainstream news organizations would be more careful. Or maintain a semblance of neutrality with just facts. Certainly not. Several hours prior to Trump's announcement, ABC's Nightline tweeted: Tonight on Nightline, @TerryMoran reports on the controversial Supreme Court Justice pick and the possible implications for the country. Controversial pick not yet named? Oh? Oh. Uh... CORRECTION: Tonight on Nightline, @TerryMoran reports on the controversy surrounding the Supreme Court Justice pick and the possible implications for the country. https://t.co/3Jir9exzXL — Nightline (@Nightline) July 10, 2018 And the media still don't understand why Trump has accurately labeled them fake news. Borking accusations sure to come: a woman – or maybe, for good measure, a man – will claim he behaved inappropriately 30 years ago. Discussions that his active involvement in his Catholic community renders him incapable of judging several cases. He worked under Ken Starr, so he's a misogynist. Or something. Controversial.