The irrational hysteria over Trump and Putin

I spent a good part of yesterday watching the vast army of those incapable of generating an original thought – namely, the majority of talking heads on radio and television as well as politicians in both parties, droning on about the disaster that was the Trump-Putin press conference in Helsinki. Once the first narrative was proffered by one of this gaggle, the rest dutifully repeated the talking points as if they were ventriloquist dummies. The bottom line: Trump is a buffoon inalterably subservient to the puppet master, thus betraying his country. Having watched the press conference, I did not come away this inane version of events.

I come to this subject matter of Donald Trump as someone, during the primary season of 2016, who was unalterably opposed to him, going so far as to write an article, "Why I cannot vote for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton." However, in November, when standing in the voting booth, staring at the ballot and the prospect of a Hillary Clinton presidency, I voted for Trump. I am still bothered by some of his mannerisms and, at times, his buffoonish governing style as well as his refusal to address out-of-control spending. But, on the whole I am gratified that he has successfully pursued a predominantly conservative agenda at home and an America First agenda overseas, despite the constant ankle-biting by the mainstream media and the Washington Establishment's determined use of its considerable arsenal to marginalize and ultimately obliterate his presidency. Regarding the Helsinki press conference and his performance, I come to that issue from the perspective of someone who has experienced firsthand the horrors and the travails of those who survived the most devastating war in human history and the travails extant in the immediate aftermath. I do not wish to see, in my lifetime or in the future, the world again subject to a conflict of that magnitude, made possible by a careless remark or insult or the egocentricity of a megalomaniac. There is no question that Russia and China are this nation's primary geopolitical foes. While the current Russian Federation is not as powerful as its predecessor, the Soviet Union, it is, nonetheless, a formidable adversary, particularly with Putin at the helm. There is little doubt that the Russians spied on the United States and attempted to sow the seeds of discontent during the 2016 election. Almost as soon as the old Soviet Union was born in the 1920s, it, as national policy, cast a wide net of espionage and destabilization throughout Europe and America. America responded slowly and did not fully reciprocate with its own espionage activities until after World War II and the dawning of the Cold War. This chess match is now approaching its 90th anniversary. However, it was the Obama cabal, including the hierarchy of the intelligence services, together with the now left-wing Democratic Party in alliance with the mainstream media that changed the understanding and rules of the game. In a planned and well executed strategy highlighted by shouting from the rooftops about fictitious collusion with Russia by the Trump campaign, the old rules were discarded as the special counsel, Robert Mueller, has been forced, in order to justify his existence, to criminally indict numerous Russian nationals who will never stand trial in the United States. This derisible tactic is not only unprecedented in the international spy and destabilization game, but foolish beyond measure, as similar retaliation for American spying is now on the table. Listening to the reaction of the rabble to Trump's performance at the Helsinki press conference, one would assume that the only acceptable course for him to take was to verbally punch Putin in the nose. Why are those so eager to see Trump humiliated and undermined so willing to denigrate and provoke this nation's historical rival? What purpose would it have served to gratuitously insult Putin in front of the entire world? Is destroying Trump of such paramount importance that the potential of Russian retaliation could escalate into further reprisals on both sides leading to a possible lethal conflict as Putin is first and foremost a nationalist and not the most stable of international leaders? Could Trump have chosen his words better regarding his confidence in the American intelligence community? Yes. But after nearly 18 months of unrelenting leaks and harassment, this same group, led by Robert Mueller, has made it exceedingly difficult to govern, and his annoyance and frustration bubbled out. It should not have, but, nonetheless, it is understandable, as 14 months of Mueller's investigations has revealed no criminal activity by the Trump campaign despite desperately seeking collusion under every rock. Unlike so many others, I do not want any president of the United States to gratuitously and publicly insult an adversary, be it Russia or China, but instead to hammer out difficult issues in private. Over the history of mankind, too many conflicts and resultant casualties have occurred because of the egocentricity of the leaders over minor issues. Regardless of the hysteria, the Russian attempt to sow chaos during the 2016 election season is a minor issue, as the attempt was not only largely unsuccessful, but amateurishly executed. Thank you, Donald Trump, for not succumbing to the rabble and instead leaving the door open for candid communication with Russia when and if a major crisis rears its ugly head.