New York Times willing to slur homosexuals in order to castigate Trump

Just when you thought the Trump-haters couldn't become more deranged or act more irresponsible, wow! Along comes another incident, and the race to the bottom goes deeper than thought possible. The latest to follow Michelle Obama's dictum, "when they go high, we go lower" (well, that's not what she said, but what she meant, judging by her Democratic compatriots' behavior), is the "paper of record" – yeah, the New York Times. A few weeks ago, the NY Times posted on its opinion pages the first of:

... a three-part series of short satirical video cartoons called "Trump Bites" by Bill Plympton, a two-time Oscar-nominated animator. ... "Trump Bites" is a series of three short video cartoons that combine real Donald Trump audio clips with hand-drawn fantasy animations by Mr. Plympton. The video cartoons riff on Mr. Trump's absurd utterances to illustrate the president's tumultuous inner life of paranoia, narcissism and xenophobia. Known for his outrageous sense of humor, Mr. Plympton is an iconoclastic animator who creates irreverent, unsettling and at times disturbing cartoons. ... Over the decades, his animations were largely apolitical – until now. The Trump presidency inspired him to extend his provocative art to political satire. Early Monday morning, prior to the meeting between Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin, the N.Y. Times tweeted Part 2 of the earlier posted series of Plympton's "provocative art." WARNING: This is not "provocative art," nor is it "political satire." It is something a silly adolescent male does when feebly striking back at someone superior to him. (And no, I'm not anti-male.) If you decide to watch it despite the description, have a barf bag handy. Easily offended homosexuals, who think only homosexuals should portray homosexuals, should be alerted, as they will be offended. And more. In this episode of Trump Bites, Donald Trump’s not-so-secret admiration for Vladimir Putin plays out in a teenager’s bedroom, where the fantasies of this forbidden romance come to life. https://t.co/h5gpVJzj69 pic.twitter.com/f4aBEOfRYt — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) July 16, 2018 However, there is no reason for anyone to watch it. Unless you want to join the deranged mob going lower than low.