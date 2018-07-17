Soros-linked group to spend $5 million to defeat Kavanaugh nomination

The web of organizations spearheading the effort known as Demand Justice, which is financed by a 501(c)(4) called the Sixteen Thirty Fund, includes the Open Society Policy Center (OSPC), "one of Soros' primary donation vehicles, between 2012 and 2016."

A liberal advocacy group that has received significant funding from George Soros has pledged to spend $5 million to defeat the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Daily Caller:

The Fund is largely financed by a handful of donors. Financial statements filed with state oversight officials in 2014 show just three contributors accounted for 70 percent – or some $11.5 million – of the Fund's total donations and grant revenue. Disclosure forms filed with the same agency in 2016 present similar facts. Fewer than five donors gave $13.3 million to the Fund, representing 63 percent of their donations. One of those donors is the OSPC. The Center's tax forms show the Soros group gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Fund each year between 2012 and 2016, the last year in which records are publicly accessible. The Center gave the Fund $350,000 in 2012; $772,000 in 2013; $125,000 in 2014; $550,000 in 2015; and $481,483 in 2016. OSPC is practically indistinct from the Open Society Foundations (OSF), Soros' philanthropic and grant-giving network. OSPC has no employees of its own, according to the Center's 2016 tax forms. Rather, Foundations employees are compensated for any work done for the Center. Said compensation is determined by the OSF, and documented in OSF's internal records. "OSPC has no employees," the form reads. "Employees of Open Society [Foundations], a related section 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, perform services for OSPC. OSPC advances funds to Open Society [Foundations] for their services based on the time they spend on OSPC matters. Their compensation is determined by Open Society [Foundations], and is based on market comparability data and is documented in Open Society [Foundations'] records."

A shadow organization using shadow employees for shadowy purposes. Whoever said Soros doesn't operate in the shadows?

The Fund serves as Demand Justice's fiscal sponsor. As such, DJ does not have to submit its own tax returns or disclose its supporters. The Fund registered the trade name "Demand Justice" with the Washington D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory affairs on May 2. The National Council of Nonprofits says that fiscal sponsors provide "fiduciary oversight, financial management and other administrative services" for its dependents, like Demand Justice. As such, many grants or donations DJ receives are awarded by way of the Fund. Both organizations are based out of the same Washington, D.C., address. Supporters can also give to DJ through ActBlue Civics, a major fundraising platform for leftwing causes. Given this structure, it is difficult to know how much money individual donors like Soros have channeled to Demand Justice.

And that sums up the role George Soros plays in funding left-wing advocacy groups. We know he is heavily involved, but the extent of his funding activities is largely unknown.

Soros has been known to work with other ultra-rich liberals to fund their pet projects. It's safe to say his network is extensive. And this is his real value to the radical left: small donation fundraising for Soros groups is a front. The real cash is given by a web of tax-exempt organizations funded by Soros and his friends.

As much as the Koch brothers are vilified on the left for funding conservatives, their efforts are nothing compared to the Soros network. The difference is everyone knows pretty much how much the Koch brothers spend. For Soros and his shadowy friends, mum's the word.