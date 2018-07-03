TDS strikes again: MSNBC host drops F-bomb on air

Formerly unthinkable vulgarity is being broadcast in nationwide "news" coverage, as full-blown Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) reigns in newsrooms, and haters with limited vocabularies grasp at adequate means of conveying the inner turmoil they experience over the presidency of Donald Trump. Last night, Lawrence O'Donnell, after presenting a clip of Sarah Sanders responding to a question at a press briefing, let escape his lips an Anglo-Saxonism for sexual intercourse often used to express disgust.

Mediaite describes the scene:

During a segment on migrant children being separated from their parents at the southern border, O'Donnell played a clip of Sanders responding to a question about the Trump policy at today's press briefing. As the camera went back to O'Donnell, he appeared to let out a "F‑‑‑," which quickly evaporated into an emphatic sigh. He then looked up at the camera like a deer in headlights, and continued reading the prompter.

This is not the first time that O'Donnell has indulged in a display of profanity:

Last year, Mediaite obtained an eight minute clip of behind the scenes footage from O'Donnell's show which showed him having an absolute meltdown over unwanted noises in his headset. In that clip, the Last Word anchor dropped eight F-bombs – repeatedly cursing the "f‑‑‑‑‑‑ stupid hammering" happening in his earpiece. "It just f‑‑‑‑‑‑ sucks," he said. "It f‑‑‑‑‑‑ sucks to be out here with this out of control s‑‑‑."

That clip displays a public barrage of profanity, but allowing such material on-air is something new. Not long ago, that would have been a firing offense. In today's context, I suspect that MSNBC will ignore the whole thing. It might even be a ratings-booster.