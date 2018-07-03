Justin Trudeau accused of groping

The 46-year-old left-wing prime minister and advocate of political correctness has been accused of excessive randiness, groping a female reporter like some pervert on the subway back when he was 28, and the reporter says he got away with it. According to Fox News :

President Trump's self-satisfied little nemesis from Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , looks as though he's getting his turn in the barrel of Harvey Weinstein.

Allegations against Trudeau re-surfaced last week when a Calgary law professor posted a picture of an article claiming the then-teacher engaged in inappropriately "handling" a reporter. The story didn't have a byline.

Trudeau's denial was comical:

"I remember that day in Creston well," Trudeau said on Sunday. "I had a good day that day. I don't remember any negative interactions that day at all."

But of course he doesn't remember any "negative interactions" – in the act of groping, it's never negative for the groper, who actually gets his jingles out of copping a feel.

So, ewww, yuck, the guy looks like a groper. Seems President Trump, who only was caught in taped locker-room braggadocio with no one coming forward to say he actually did anything, got much worse press coverage.

The politically correct Trudeau has always been a big advocate for any cause identified with the left, including women's causes, making the groping allegation, if true, hypocritical all by itself.

But more than that, Trudeau is not an old guy, someone who dates himself by being from another era with different standards. Trudeau was doing his supposed groping at age 28, which is well into adulthood and past the age of animal impulse. And, you can bet he was schooled and educated in the finest in political correctness all his life, including the importance of not groping random women. That he would go out groping anyway suggests a rather entitled sense of arrogance. Rules apparently don't apply to him; they are just there for the little people.

No wonder he has so many problems dealing with President Trump. Let's hope the press keeps the heat on him. He's likely overdue for a good apology tour on this one.

Drew Belsky adds: I'm not a fan of this sort of "if true, then bad" reporting. It reminds me of leftist puling about "the seriousness of the charge" and the high-tech lynching of Clarence Thomas. Conservatives hoping to represent a moral movement should refrain from fast-forwarding into a fantasy land where the bad man definitely did the bad thing just because we really want the bad man to have done the bad thing.

Let's establish that it's true that Trudeau sexually assaulted someone before busting out the torches and pitchforks, before making an example of him pour encourager les autres. As satisfying as it is to pile on to Trudeau, there's plenty to go on without playing into self-destructive MeToo witch-hunt lynch-mob hysteria. It's not as though we're hanging by our fingernails on a twelve-year-old unattributed newspaper article to establish his jaw-dropping phobia of toxically masculine hate-words or his hopeless cross-cultural incompetence.

Image credit: Jean-Marc Carisse via Wikipedia, Attribution 2.0 by Generic (CC BY 2.0).