Pruitt's downfall was all about policy

44 Obama Era EPA Scandals the Media Ignored

The EPA illegally used social media to push for new EPA regulations

A subpoena was issued after McCarthy deleted nearly 6,000 text messages

Articles of impeachment were introduced against McCarthy after she was caught repeatedly lying to Congress

The EPA inspector general said McCarthy was lying when she said Michigan deserved blame for the Flint crisis

After the Colo. mine disaster, the EPA covered up incriminating evidence to shield its agents from prosecution

The EPA knew risk of a "blowout" before the Colorado mine disaster, and then later covered up this evidence

McCarthy was accused of permitting a workplace hostile to women, including letting workers download porn (even child porn)

Gina McCarthy spent $630,000 on international travel from 2013-2016

Obama's EPA hid experimental data debunking the 2015 ozone rule

Obama EPA employees earned overtime without justification

A former EPA adviser pleaded guilty to $900,000 in pay fraud; administrator McCarthy blamed a colleague not acting.

The EPA gave an ethics award to a fake employee, "Richard Windsor," which was actually an alias the EPA administrator used to avoid federal record keeping laws.

EPA workers at a Landover warehouse turned the space into a personal rec room/gym.

A study found the EPA routinely waives fees for environmental groups seeking information from the agency (more than 90 percent), while the media and watchdog groups received no such favors.

The EPA conducted a study in which children were intentionally exposed to diesel exhaust; when asked about it, they deleted all records of it from their website.

Emails from EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson's secret account reveal her contempt for congressional oversight, the Wall Street Journal, and attempts to borrow art work from the Smithsonian for the EPA's office.

The EPA mandated gasoline blenders use a fuel ... that doesn't exist.

The EPA's mandated ethanol blend E15 has been discovered to destroy engines -- but the rule has not been repealed.

To avoid federal laws governing electronic record keeping, EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson used "alias" email accounts.

After a Democrat-led Senate rejects his global warming emissions law, Obama uses the EPA to impose them anyway